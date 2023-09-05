Alas, into our glasses came a very generous pour of California chardonnay — of the $6-a-bottle variety. At first sip we exchanged glances that said heavy, oaky, chemically, flabby, hot. The second sip was even worse — and there was no third sip for either of us.
We looked over at the two women on the other side of the room who had just come back from the bar with their two free wines. Their glasses emptied quickly; we overheard one of them say, to our astonishment, “I could drink this all day.” (Which just goes to show that you should take my wine opinions with a huge grain of salt.)
I guess that response explains the ad in the most recent Trader Joe's flier for Big Churn Chardonnay ($6.99): “We all love oaky-buttery chards, so what if we made the oakiest-butteriest Chard possible? The winery excitedly rose to the challenge ... This is the wine of your oaky-buttery dreams.”
Or nightmares.
I love chardonnay, but my dreams run to crisp, minerally, layered — and low alcohol (Big Churn clocks in at 14.5!). And there are numerous chards that answer — from Chablis and other French chards to California bottles like the Camp Chardonnay — or Matthiasson, or Donkey and Goat. More expensive, yes, but not as expensive as the upper tier of those oaky-buttery creatures: Rombauer Chardonnay, for example, can set you back $40-plus.
So I started thinking about what I could offer to the wine lover at the hotel, who, I'm guessing, orders chardonnay on a regular basis. What alternatives, I asked myself, might provide, for a reasonable price, a similar lip-smacking tasting experience without oak chips and additives and high alcohol?
I can't think of anything in the $10 range but there are plenty of fun, tasty, delicious, relatively unmanipulated whites under $20. We can start at the beginning of the alphabet with albariño, the subject of a recent NYT column by Eric Asimov titled “Next Great White Wine?” The ones he recommends sound wonderful — and are all from very small wineries in the Rias Baixas of Spain, albariño's home.
The grape does well in California, too, and one of my recent finds fits the bill—The Fableist 2022, grapes from the Central Coast. The simple but charming label of this 11.8% beauty depicts a fox and instructs, “Resist the Fox's temptation to think too highly of oneself; instead, graciously put aside differences and share the bounty of these wines with open arms.” Not sure what all that means; and I had no notion that foxes were narcissists, but sharing this wine sounds like a great idea. It's bright, fruity (think apple, pear, lemon), filled with minerals and nicely saline.
We drank one bottle (we've had several this season) with a fresh tomato, onion, and sweet-pepper sauce over pasta. But it's also great with seafood. This wine may not compare to the $50 bottles Asimov praises, but at $18 (Co-op) it's a real find.
The Fablest, by the way, is a collaboration between winemakers Curt Schalchlin of Sans Liege and Andrew Jones of Field Recordings, both very fine wine makers. Andrew, who plans and plants vineyards, says he has stood in just about every vineyard on the Central Coast.
When I told Amy at The Pip that I was suggesting albariño, she said she hadn't been looking to stock a domestic albariño, “but this one was so lovely – excellent mineral, lightness ... Pretty label, too” ($26). “This one” is the Cadre Sea Queen Albariño, Cadre being a project of John and Lucy Niven “to show the wine world the greatness of vibrant white wines from the Edna Valley.” I'm looking forward to trying it.
Second up in my wines-for-chard-lovers list is an the Argentine specialty torrontes — in this case the Casarena 2020 Areyna (Co-op, $18) from the remote northern Valle de Cafayate. Like the albariño, it's wonderfully aromatic with nice fruit — like pink grapefruit and peach — and floral flavors. Citrus abounds. Also like the albariño, this torrontes is lovely with seafood and hard cheeses.
The name Casarena is a combination of casa (house) and arena (sand), in honor of the family's sand-colored stone winery and the sandy soil in this arid area. They own five vineyards, all certified sustainable, and they're in the process of obtaining organic certification.
My final chard alternative (this round) is dry riesling. A good choice is Blue Quail, Guinness McFadden's Potter Valley label (Co-op, $19). It's a single vineyard riesling made in the Alsatian style from the oldest block of riesling vines in Mendocino County. It's peachy, melony aroma gives way to a clean, fresh taste with hints of mineral. This vintage has taken numerous gold medals, several double golds, and a double gold/best of class.
Added attraction — support for a long-time organic farm-and-wine operation just a couple of hours from us. Guinness McFadden is a treasure. My comments on grape #3 are short because they're a bit of a teaser. Next month Ryan Crosbie of Wines in Tandem is offering a riesling tasting — because he and I agreed that riesling's a much under-appreciated grape that we both love.
He's got rieslings from all manner of places and in all manner of styles, so this will be a good chance to compare and contrast and to contribute to a future column by letting me know your favorite(s).
Riesling has the added attraction of being a perfect Thanksgiving-table wine, so we'll have plenty of time to decide on “the best” and buy a couple of bottles for the holiday season. Stay tuned.
— Reach Susana Leonardi at vinosusana@gmail.com. Comment on this column at www.davisenterprise.com.
