Takin' a drive, I was an ideal
Looked so alive, turns out, I'm not real
Just something you paid for
What was I made for?
By now, the “Barbie” hoopla being what it is, you probably recognize these lines from the song that Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas wrote for the film.
Billie sings it, too, of course, and it becomes a sort of plaintive anthem for Barbie's (Barbies') search for self — or, as I prefer to think of it, search for a life narrative.
I applied (15 years ago) for this gig as Enterprise wine columnist not because I actually knew (know) much about wine but because I like to write and I like wine, so why not? It's the writer in me who is constantly in search of a narrative — yes, about my life but also about the wine I drink. I like stories. And I like it when my wine stories and my life stories come together in some fun way.
In the life narratives we create (in large part, I think, because we are all trying to answer Eilish's/Barbie's question) some bits escape, don't quite fit, get left out. And my narrative columns have that issue, too.
A wine here or there that doesn't relate directly to any other wine I've tried recently, a wine I mentioned but didn't follow up on, a wine event that I want to alert readers to, and so on. So, occasionally, I just write a column of bits and pieces — a recipe that seems particularly appropriate for hot summer days when coherence eludes me, anyway. Here goes.
First, a follow-up. In my recent all-rosé column, I passed on Ryan Crosbie's (of Wines in Tandem) recommendation of Onward 2022 Rosé of Zinfandel, which I hadn't yet tried.
In the throes of my rosé obsession, I couldn't hold out long, so I got a bottle and opened it for pizza night. I usually pair pizza with a light red, but it was hot out, and the beautiful Barbie-pink bottle beckoned. My assessment: worth every penny of its $24.
Onward is named for the little boat that winemaker Faith Armstrong took to school from the tiny British Columbia island where her family lived. She discovered the joys of wine at one of her early marketing jobs — in wine production.
Not surprisingly, she ended up right here at UCD and got her degree in Viticulture and Enology. One wine critic said you could use the same adjectives to describe both Faith and her wines: “honest, vibrant, unfiltered, true to her origins, bright, complex.” Sounds like a woman who “knows that she was made for.”
The old vine zin grapes for this peachy, rosy, fresh, crisp rosé came from Hill Vineyard in Mendocino, organically farmed by the Johnsons, fifth-generation growers in the Redwood Valley area.
For this whole cluster wine, the grapes had about four hours of skin contact time and were fermented in neutral French oak and puncheons. If you think rosé can't be layered and complex, try this. The bottle art, by Sally White Kind, is pretty great, too.
Next, a rather random discovery. At a family dinner in Berkeley, daughter Julian inadvertently opened a 14.5% chardonnay that no one liked much, so she raided her collection for something different. Very different. A light (under 10% alcohol!) red from Austria, made by Michael and Erich Andert, brothers and “obsessive biodynamic farmers.”
True to biodynamic principles, their small farm in southern Burgenland is also home to chickens, geese, sheep, goats, vegetables of all sorts, and herbs (Michael is a certified herbalist). They make almost everything they eat and drink, including home-cured-and-smoked meats.
The grapes are hand-harvested and naturally fermented. Like the Onward rosé, this 2019 Andert Blauer Zwiegelt is made from whole cluster grapes—and is unfiltered and unfined. It's juicy, herbal, and utterly food-friendly.
I had to use what little self-discipline I possess to limit my consumption. A warning: it wasn't universally liked (too funky, said one drinker) but I loved every sip. It came from Solano Cellars in Berkeley, by the way. About $25.
Another find: Amy (The Pip) brought in a new Sicilian white, the Paccamore Catarratto. Catarratto, indigenous to the region, is an easy-to-grow grape — and is in fact the most widely planted one in Sicily.
Known for its fragrant aromatics and citrusy zest, it's a common, low-status grape, most often used in Marsala and other blends but now coming into its own — on its own.
This Paccamore is 100% organically farmed catarratto, fermented in stainless steel and aged sur lies for 50 days before bottling; it's part of a project by Curatolo Arini to highlight local grapes grown in their ideal terroir—in this case the coastal region of Marsala with its hot, windy days and humid breezy nights.
We opened a bottle for an appetizer platter—lightly steamed vegetables with artichoke pesto and a couple of strong cheeses. It turned out to be a perfect companion to casual food on a hot summer evening with friends.
I saved half a glass to try with our main course — fresh tomato and basil risotto. Also an excellent match. I have a hard time imagining what this versatile white wouldn't go with, especially in summer. Savory, complex, minerally, tasting of the sea, it's medium-bodied with a long finish.
Since Italian whites are my current go-to wines, I have watched with dismay as their prices soar. One of my favorite Sicilian whites, for example, has gone from $17 to $24 in the last couple of months. I was surprised, then, that this delicious bottle was only $17. A bargain.
Finally, a suggestion for an outing. If you're up for a wine day or are having visitors from out of town, check out local winery Berryessa Gap's website for their enticing events, like the paella evenings and the Winters wine strolls.
A narrative generally has a theme, and a common narrative practice is to bring the end around to the beginning. I guess that's unnecessary here with this bit-and-pieces piece, but the urge is nearly irresistible so — back to “Barbie.”
Yes, I saw it. Along, I was surprised to discover, with half the world (OK, an exaggeration but writers always exaggerate). The film is vibrant, fresh, bright, layered, nuanced and very much fun. R. and I have been discussing it a lot—between ourselves and with friends, kids, and grandkids.
We even poured ourselves a glass of a vibrant, layered, festive pink sparkler (Boscendal Brut Rosé, $22 The Pip) to toast its maker — homegirl Greta Gerwig. Sommelier Barbie would approve.
