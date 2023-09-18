SusanaLeonardiWineauxW
By Linda DuBois

I recently finished reading “An Onion in My Pocket,” a food(-plus) memoir by the wonderful cookbook writer and chef Deborah Madison. My copy of her “Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone” has almost as many stained and folded pages as my vintage edition (1946) of “Joy of Cooking.”

“An Onion in My Pocket” is as delicious as her recipes and has the added attraction of being partly Davis-based, since she grew up here. And two of the frequent “characters,” her Davis siblings, are familiar presences in our local food and art communities (if you've never tried Mike and Diane Madison's Yolo Press olive oil, you've been missing out.)

