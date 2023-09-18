I recently finished reading “An Onion in My Pocket,” a food(-plus) memoir by the wonderful cookbook writer and chef Deborah Madison. My copy of her “Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone” has almost as many stained and folded pages as my vintage edition (1946) of “Joy of Cooking.”
“An Onion in My Pocket” is as delicious as her recipes and has the added attraction of being partly Davis-based, since she grew up here. And two of the frequent “characters,” her Davis siblings, are familiar presences in our local food and art communities (if you've never tried Mike and Diane Madison's Yolo Press olive oil, you've been missing out.)
Reading “An Onion in My Pocket” seemed to me a surprise summer gift from its author, whom I address in my head as Deborah just because she's such a presence in my pantry. As summer comes to its always-drawn-out close, I'm moved to give her — and my readers — a small gift in return. So I've chosen three of my favorite “Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone” recipes and paired them with three of my best recent wine finds.
I haven't made Onion Galette with Mustard Cream for a while, but it's No. 1 on my list for fall. I serve it as a main dish, but it would make a wonderful appetizer, so I'm going to pair it with a sparkling wine I tasted recently at Donkey & Goat in Berkeley. Being there was serendipitous — our family party of six had planned on glasses of bubbles at Hammerling, but it closed at five.
Donkey & Goat Winery lives next door, though, and it was open and had plenty of outdoor seating. I hadn't been there in a while, so I was happy with the change. And I was delighted with the two bottles we picked out.
The one I'm pairing with the Onion Galette is a limited edition (so visit soon — 1340 Fifth St. Berkeley) but just too delicious to not mention — the Sparkling Pinot Noir PetNat ($35). The grapes are from Filigreen Farm, 97 organic-biodynamic acres in the Anderson Valley tended by Stephanie and Chris Tebutt, who just happen to be friends with one of our little party. (Another connection: winemaker Connar Bockman got his training at UCD.)
The wine is full of surprises — one of the most alive, zesty, layered bottles of bubbles I've tasted. I accompanied my glass with a vegetable tostada from a pop-up on the premises that day — perfect. And equally perfect with some simple potato chips we shared, so I can imagine it bringing that galette to another level.
Before this Berkeley jaunt, I had actually chosen a different wine for this dish, but — as Madison says in “Onion in My Pocket” — “Break your plans in the face of something wonderful and utterly unexpected ...”
I'm getting sidetracked here in my enthusiasm, but I've been a fan of Donkey & Goat for many years, partly because of their always delicious and adventurous wine and partly because they have been so influential in bringing natural wineries to the Fourth-Fifth St. Berkeley corridor. Winemakers Tracey Rogers and Jared Brandt started the winery in 2004 (true pioneers of the local natural wine movement) and it continues, almost 20 years later, to make some of the very best natural wine in the country.
Next up is Beet Risotto with Greens, a dish as beautiful in its bright red-rose hue as it is yummy. I especially appreciate it when a dinner guest can't eat gluten and I have to cross off pasta as a meal possibility (yes, there are gluten free pastas but I've never found one I love).
I'm pairing it here with an unusual Italian wine that I found at Bi-Rite in San Francisco ($24). I had intended to pair all the dishes with local efforts (given Madison's emphasis on local food), but since “Onion” so frequently mentions Winifred Madison, Deborah's mother, I thought a mother-daughter wine from Italy would be equally appropriate.
The wine is Marta Valpiani "Madonna dei Fiori" 2020; the grape is one I'd never tasted, albana. Marta and daughter Elisa Mazzavillani harvest the grapes by hand from biodynamic vines, ferment them with native yeast, age the wine in concrete and bottle it unfiltered and with minimal sulfur.
Albana is native to the area — just south of Ravenna on the Adriatic coast. They only make this beautiful wine in the best vintages — it's pure and rich (though low in alcohol), herby and quite (deliciously) saline, which works well against the earthy sweetness of the beets. Taste the Adriatic.
Finally, one of the family fall favorites, Madison's Penne with Eggplant and Mozzarella. This is a great dish when there are afternoon activities — you can prepare it well ahead and simply pop it in the oven for half an hour before dinner. I especially appreciate it when we have a guest — no last-minute prep to distract me from the interesting conversation.
It's a simple dish — really just a veg-filled macaroni and cheese or deconstructed lasagne — so I'm pairing it with an uncomplicated but interest-filled red, the Groundworks Counoise.
Counoise is a Rhône variety, one of the grapes that can be used to make Châteauneuf-du-Pape. This Central Coast version is 100% counoise from excellent San Liege winemaker Curt Schalchlin. He uses organic and sustainably-farmed grapes to make this light (just 11% alcohol!), earthy and lively red with flavors of cranberry, pomegranate, rhubarb and spice.
It's quite tart (as you might expect from cranberry-pomegranate-rhubarb) guaranteed to cut through the richness of the cheesy dish. Give it a good chill while the penne bakes.
Curt starts the native fermentation of this wine in the vineyard, and uses whole bunch fermentation (carbonic masceration), most commonly associated with Beaujolais. Eminently gulpable and food-friendly (though perhaps in its tartness a bit of an acquired taste), this is one of my fall favorites and, happily, it's available at Wines in Tandem downtown ($19).
Another bit of Wines in Tandem news: the riesling tasting I mentioned in the last column will take place on Oct. 20. I'll have more details soon. Riesling is such a great wine with so many dishes. In fact, before the unexpected Donkey & Goat sparkler, I had chosen a local riesling to accompany the Onion Galette.
I'm especially fond of Alsatian rieslings, which I'm sure Ryan will be pouring for the tasting, so save the date. As I said in the last column, riesling, local or otherwise, is a perfect holiday table wine. And as a perfect holiday gift for a food lover, pair a bottle with a copy of “An Onion in my Pocket.”
— Reach Susana Leonardi at vinosusana@gmail.com.
