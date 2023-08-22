Two of our good friends are currently in Botswana celebrating an 80th birthday with all manner of exciting adventures.
Other friends are off to Asia; one daughter and granddaughter are finishing off the summer in Norway. Another grand is en route to Hawaii to work on an organic farm for a few months. A list of friend-and-family 2023 travel could easily take up the the rest of the column.
While I can't deny a few pangs of envy, I understand that such adventures come at the price of long plane rides and hours in airports in addition to weeks of figuring out logistics, wondering about wardrobe, debating about another COVID booster, and endlessly rehearsing (most likely at 2 a.m.) contingencies.
I invariably choose the easy way out: hop on a train to San Francisco or — even easier — open a new and enticing bottle of wine. So effortless, so relaxing. I know I come in last in the “what I did during summer vacation” sweepstakes, but surely enjoying the peace and quiet of a college town in August is worth a few sacrifices.
And think of the wine adventures! I mean, how many of the above travelers have had a bottle of kadarka? I have. As you might guess from the name, it's a variety native to Hungary that was almost eradicated by the former communist government on grounds of — well, if you're a dictator, you don't need grounds.
The Heimann family in the southern appellation of Szekszard has been, for generations now, trying to revive the grape. And if this bottle is any indication, they're doing a fantastic job. One critic's characterization of this 2022 Heimann & Fiai as a “rambunctious charmer” seems to me quite perfect.
There's definitely a wild streak to this wild berry, herby, minerally beauty, and it's both light and intense, racy and elegant. We drank it with a roasted tomato and eggplant pizza, but it would have been equally at home with a paprika-infused stew or seafood paella (or its Hungarian equivalent).
It's a slight splurge at $26 (The Pip) but definitely my favorite red of the summer—and one I'll be craving well into cooler times. I'm thinking, for example, that it would be amazing with the varied delights of the Thanksgiving table.
Adventure grape No. 2: gros manseng. Domaine Laballe “La Teuf” 2021 Dry Gros Manseng to be exact. Like the kadarka, you can find it at The Pip ($18). Also like that red, it's a product of organic and biodynamic farming and hands-off winemaking — in this instance by Cyril and Julie Laudet, eighth generation of Domaine Laballe.
La Teuf is French slang for party (“fête” pronounced backward) and this bottle is, indeed, a festive one. Bright, tropical fruit and lots of minerals give way to citrus zest and other tangy flavors. Just right for a big summer salad with fresh cherry tomatoes or a pile of fish and chips.
It's delicious on its own, too. Gros manseng, by the way, is a widely-planted, “humble” grape used mainly to produce brandy but here treated with great care and respect to reflect its Southwest France (Armagnac) terroir. I'm definitely going back for another bottle or two. Or three.
Slightly more familiar perhaps than gros manseng or kadarka, adventure grape No. 3 is arneis from Piedmonte. Like the kadarka, arneis was nearly extinct in the 1970s, but dedicated-to-indigenous-grapes families like the Marchisios, who make this 2021 Cascina del Pozzo Roero Arneis, have revived it and have as well returned to the same simple winemaking techniques of their forbears.
Friends brought this bottle for a meal of fresh tomato and basil risotto and it worked beautifully. Ninety points from Wine enthusiast, it's a pretty intense white, which makes it also a perfect companion for early fall dishes like eggplant parmesan, and, like the kadarka, it would be lovely with Turkey Day foods.
Our friends found this bottle at Wines in Tandem, accompanied by the enthusiastic recommendation of owner Ryan Crosbie. There's also an arneis (different winery but also from Piedmont) on the wine list at Mamma, so if you'd like to get a taste of this grape, you can order up a glass and enjoy it on the patio.
Closer to home, one of my favorite wines from Berkeley's Broc Cellars — a favorite maybe just for the name — is the light-red blend “Got Grapes”. So I was pretty excited when I discovered the new “Got Grapes” white on the Co-op shelves ($22). It's 100% cortese (adventure No. 4), grapes from the Lost Slough vineyard in Clarkesburg, “where rich sandy soil teems with seashells and minerals.”
Chris Brocway's first bottling with this grape, it's delicious. Light and fresh, with pear, melon, and plenty of herbs, minerals, and salt, it makes a great late summer choice. The whole-cluster grapes were stomped by foot and fermented naturally in stainless steel. And as with most of Chris' wines, it was bottled unfiltered and unfined — beautifully cloudy.
I love the label story: the name was “inspired by a truck with a giant grape person saying 'Got Grapes' in purple graffiti art that was parked outside of Chris’s apartment in San Francisco for many years. The question always faced him each morning as he walked out of the door — 'Got Grapes?'”
The Co-op also carries “Got Grapes” red ($18), which this year is a blend of barbera, syrah, carignan, and dolcetto. Not quite so adventurous as cortese or the trousseau of the first “Got Grapes”red, but an excellent late summer choice for, say, a nice eggplant-and-fresh-tomato dish.
You might have noticed that most of my meal suggestions here include fresh tomatoes. Our farmers markets — and backyard gardens — are overflowing with them and they're at their delicious peak. Working my way through local tomato varieties is yet another summer adventure that, had I spent these months adventuring in, say, Sydney (where it's winter), I would have missed.
Guess I'm just lucky.
