Do you remember the mixed feelings of excitement and dread that “back to school” brought up when you were a kid?
To me, “back to school” meant the end of summer freedom, the start of a new school year, and both possibilities and challenges ahead. It's only now, in my adulthood, that I truly comprehend how privileged I was to have these feelings.
For many foster children, "back to school" does not carry the same anticipation. They might not have the resources for new school supplies or a fresh school year wardrobe. They may be feeling behind in school or apprehensive about starting a new school altogether.
This is where our invaluable CASA volunteers step in, serving as advocates for their CASA children, especially during this time. Our volunteers have tirelessly searched for grants, asked for necessary resources in court, and ensured that the educational needs of their CASA children were met. Some CASA volunteers even hold the educational rights for their CASA children.
CASA volunteers who hold educational rights for their foster children work to bridge the gaps in the education system. They attend parent-teacher meetings, IEP meetings, and constantly advocate for their CASA children, especially during challenging times such as placement moves and school changes.
Regular readers of this column know that only half of all foster children complete high school. Many of our CASA Volunteers cite their involvement in their foster child’s schooling and subsequent high school graduation as the most fulfilling work they have done, and they should. After all, graduating from high school puts a person’s life on a completely new trajectory, and that is the power of the work we do. We help foster kids achieve what is usually taken for granted.
This year, as you see the “back to school” signs go up in retail stores, please remember the following quotes:
“I was so burned out from everything I’d gone through by the time I got to my senior year and really wanted to be done with school. Maggie helped me switch schools to a charter school and I successfully graduated. If it weren’t for her and her advocacy, I don’t know if I would have completed high school.”
— Payton Hensley, former Foster Youth
“When we entered foster care, I promised my brother I would always look out for him. I think I would have graduated eventually, but it may have taken a year or year-and-a-half longer because my focus was directed on my brother and not myself. From day one, Karen looked out for me and supported me. She worked to earn my trust and emphasized that when we were together, it was all about what my needs, goals, and dreams were and how she could help me get there. Our visits were really the only times that I wasn’t focused on my brother.”
— D, Former Foster Youth
“One of my CASA children was moved from a home in Yolo County to a home in Yuba County and the new high school she was attending required more credits than her old school to graduate. Her foster parents were suggesting summer school but I knew if she didn’t graduate on time, she might not graduate at all. I researched the issue with the help of the Yolo County Office of Education and found out that it is the law in California that foster children are held to the state minimum graduation requirements. My CASA child graduated on time that June.”
— Laura Legacki, CASA Volunteer
If you are interested in becoming a CASA Volunteer, learn more at yolocasa.org.
— Colleen Campbell is the acting executive director of Yolo County CASA.
