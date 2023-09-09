College students

Improved access to higher education should help foster kids with the next stage of their lives.

 Courtesy photo

September is here! As many of our teens embark on their college journey, it's a transformative period filled with new beginnings, self-discovery, and budding relationships. Yet, for our foster youths, it's also a moment tinged with stress and uncertainty. 

The success story of a former foster child-turned-CASA volunteer underscores the challenges many foster youths face. Moved four times, sometimes apart from his siblings, he lived in hope and uncertainty, waiting for reunification with his family. His moving words reflect the harsh reality: “The first foster home you go to is rarely the one you’ll stay in ... And if you do leave with them (Child Protective Services), it is usually just to take you to a new foster placement.”

