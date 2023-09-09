September is here! As many of our teens embark on their college journey, it's a transformative period filled with new beginnings, self-discovery, and budding relationships. Yet, for our foster youths, it's also a moment tinged with stress and uncertainty.
The success story of a former foster child-turned-CASA volunteer underscores the challenges many foster youths face. Moved four times, sometimes apart from his siblings, he lived in hope and uncertainty, waiting for reunification with his family. His moving words reflect the harsh reality: “The first foster home you go to is rarely the one you’ll stay in ... And if you do leave with them (Child Protective Services), it is usually just to take you to a new foster placement.”
Despite these obstacles, he saw college as the way to take agency in his own life. With two full-ride offers, he graduated in neurobiology and is now a software engineer.
Our foster youths face a unique set of challenges that can seriously impact their academic performance. From limited financial resources to lack of mentorship and support, the National Foster Youth Institute is one of many organizations who report that just 3-4% of former foster youths obtain a four-year college degree.
Stability, an essential aspect of childhood, is often lacking in their lives, making them more likely to change schools or be in special education. Lack of resources makes it hard for those who attend college to finish.
To all supporting these resilient youths — whether as CASA volunteers, donors, or champions of our cause — thank you. Your generosity transforms the perception of college from a distant dream to a tangible possibility for countless foster children.
In fact, because of advocacy work at the state level, a new law, SB 307, was passed earlier this summer that grants foster youth free tuition, books, food, and room and board at any California community college, CSU or UC. This is an incredible achievement, brought to fruition because people like CASA volunteers and organizations like California CASA have been advocating for this need for years.
And your support, whether it be financial, becoming a CASA Volunteer yourself, or simply spreading the word, has contributed directly to these efforts.
We thank you for supporting us in whatever way you do. It all starts with a giving and willing heart and leads to incredible things. We look forward to seeing how our stats change in the coming years as more foster children have the doors for higher education open to them.
To learn more about Yolo County CASA, please head to yolocasa.org.
— Colleen Campbell is the acting executive director of Yolo County CASA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.