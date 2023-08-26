YCN Aug. 27

The Yolo Crisis Nursery provided 2,962 Safe Stays last year, more than ever before. This photograph contains volunteer community models.

 Courtesy photo

Last year, the growing need for our services, was immense. We served more children than ever before in the Nursery's history. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and pride that as a team we worked tirelessly, committed to keeping children safe, while never losing sight of our mission.

The Crisis Nursery’s programs don’t just protect children and help their families survive — they help families thrive. Last year, we saw growth in all nine of our programs. During my 16 years as executive director, we have seen tremendous resiliency of the children and families we serve as they cope with the intensifying burdens of poverty, housing insecurity, food shortages, and mental health challenges. 

