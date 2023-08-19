YoloCares leaders

From left, YoloCares CFO Kris Kirkendall; retired chief of quality and compliance, Gwendolyn Kaltoft; CEO Craig Dresang; board member, and author, URC resident and a founding mother of the American hospice movement, Madalon Amenta.

 Courtesy photo

After nearly 20 years, Gwendolyn Kaltoft, chief of quality, compliance, and education, was set to retire from her post at YoloCares, a nonprofit community-based hospice in Davis.

A determined and spirited woman, she had watched YoloCares balloon from a census of 30 to 130 hospice patients, and an additional 140 palliative care patients over two decades, and led the development of YoloCares’ community-based palliative care program, the first of its kind in Northern California.

