Editor's note: Tanya Perez is taking the day off. This column originally published in November 2021.
Earlier this week I was coaching my kid on interviewing someone for a school project. I told him without a dab of doubt in my mind, “People love to talk about what they are experts in. They are excited that someone is asking!”
This leads me to today’s topic: Am I crazy for thinking people enjoy being interrogated, I mean grilled, I mean gently asked about themselves?
In a nutshell, I have a habit of asking what I want to know. I don’t think to myself, “Does this person want to share this info?” maybe because I truly don’t care if people ask me anything. If I don’t want to answer, I just say “no comment” or something like that. It’s nearly impossible to put myself in the other person’s position on this issue because I believe even shy, introverted people like to share their perspectives.
Side note: There’s a real chicken-and-eggness to this situation. Is it because I worked at a newspaper for 17 years that I think question-asking is my right? Or did I gravitate towards newspaper work because my curiosity cannot/will not be contained?
Part of my problem, I know, is not leading into a question with enough polite groundwork. This seems directly related to interviewing people for a living; those people know why you’re asking, so every question doesn’t need a gentle lead-in.
It’s so comfortable when my reporter friends and I get together — I’m looking at you, Lauren Keene and former Enterpriser, Crystal Ross O’Hara — because we all eagerly dive in to exactly what we want to know. I don’t have to ease into each query with a disclaimer about “I hope I’m not being rude, blah blah blah.”
But in polite society, I sometimes forget myself.
Them: It sure is hot today!
Me: I know, right? What kind of deodorant do you use?
Them: What’s the matter with you?
Kidding aside, almost every time I meet new people in their work settings, I ask, “Why is this your job?” (I’ve taken to thinking of this as the title of a book I might write about career paths.) This is a way too abrupt way of saying, “Well you sure know a lot about a topic I haven’t given much thought to! What led you to this career path as a mammography technician?” My genuine interest in how people landed in their jobs makes me rudely leave out the disarming preamble that might encourage their sharing.
The cringiest example I can think of was a few winters ago when I met a young couple up at Serene Lakes. Our dogs were frolicking around together and I basically demanded — always in a conversational way — that they tell me which cabin was theirs. When they pointed to one right on the lake, I blurted, “Oh my GOD! How do you have money for that?!” Husband S did some quick back-pedaling on my behalf, telling them I had a form of reporter’s Tourettes.
But here’s the thing … not asking people genuine questions seems rude in a (possibly convoluted) way. If I’m not asking you real things about you and just going through the motions of inane chit chat, what’s the point? I don’t want to talk about the weather unless you have something to say about it that’s specific to you.
It’s a way of getting beyond generic, nothing conversation, which I hate. I want to connect, or to leave people with a little food for thought or get some food for thought myself.
Or at least this is what I tell my rude, intrusive self.
— Tanya Perez lives in Davis with her family. Her column is published every other Sunday. Reach her at pereztanyah@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @californiatanya.
