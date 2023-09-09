TanyaPerezW
By Linda DuBois

When talking to my good friend recently about her move to a 55-plus adult community, she said she and her husband were nothing but thrilled with the experience.

They didn't miss what they had in Davis, and they really appreciated having so many people around to talk about similar "stage of life" topics. Things like "When did you know you were ready to retire? Are you glad you had knee replacement surgery? How will you make your money last over the next number of decades?"

