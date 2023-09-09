When talking to my good friend recently about her move to a 55-plus adult community, she said she and her husband were nothing but thrilled with the experience.
They didn't miss what they had in Davis, and they really appreciated having so many people around to talk about similar "stage of life" topics. Things like "When did you know you were ready to retire? Are you glad you had knee replacement surgery? How will you make your money last over the next number of decades?"
I get the appeal of having everything tailored to the interests, abilities and passions of people in my age range. I mean, how awesome would it be if you wanted to use the community pool and didn’t have to worry about a "brown out"?
When I asked her, "But don't you miss seeing kids on bikes and teenagers learning to drive around your neighborhood and college kids swarming back to town?" she admitted she was enjoying this phase of life and wasn't missing any of that. She will probably have grandkids someday and that will all be in her life again.
I've thought a lot about why I don't have this same attitude — I’d say I’m on the extreme opposite of the spectrum — and one thing I can point to is the joy I get from my multi-age group of friends.
Since joining River City Rowing Club in August 2021, my circle of friends has gotten significantly younger. In fact, at the time of this writing, I'm about to go to dinner with three friends from my team who are ages 29, 35 and 38.
What's interesting to me is I don't have a motherly attitude toward them … we are friends on equal footing, which I'd never have imagined. We find the same things funny and interesting and worth bitching about, even though I'm way closer to their mothers' ages than theirs.
I think I’m more predisposed to enjoying younger people because I'm so fond of my kids and their friends. They are fun people and I enjoy where they are in their life journeys. But in interactions with my sons’ friends and partners, I definitely still feel like a friend-y parent.
Crystallizing some of my thoughts was this article in the New York Times headlined, "The Joy of May-December Friendship" (https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/03/well/family/friendship-intergenerational-age-gap.html). While some of the people profiled were 50 years apart in age, they still consider themselves friends rather than mentors/mentees or caregivers or parental stand-ins. They have activities they like to do together, such as knitting, gardening, and fitness, and they grow from their interactions with each other.
Especially poignant from the Aug. 3 article by Catherine Pearson: “In a 2019 AARP survey, more than 90 percent of respondents who had an older or younger friend said the relationship gave them things their other friendships could not deliver — namely, a new perspective, inspiration and a greater appreciation of their experiences.”
So via a group text, I asked my rowing friends for their thoughts.
Me: What do you all think of having friends who are 20+ years older than you? Do you notice the age difference? Do you think there's anything different hanging out with me or (another friend of ours who is 10 years older than I am) for a dinner outing or a trip to the mountains, than with someone you went to college with who is your same age? Or is it all just personalities clicking?
My 38-year-old friend credits growing up in another country and her sense of being somewhat of a “time traveler.”
“I don't really notice (age differences). Since I grew up in a foreign place during my adolescence, I don't seem to relate to any generation in particular. I see it as an opportunity to learn what I don't know, regardless of when it happened.”
Her summary: “Most importantly is that we click!”
Another friend, 35, said that having a tight-knit extended family has made her comfortable in a multiage group, “so I don’t really notice age. I tend to hang out with people who like and do the same activities that I do,” adding, “I also agree that it is most important that I click with someone, not age.”
Sharing a love of an activity also shapes my 32-year-old friend’s social life. “Both of my favorite activities, rowing and dancing, have a wide range of ages. I dance/hangout with people from 18 to late 60s. I socialize with people who are passionate about the same things I am and bring joy to my life.”
She added that age is much more noticeable to her in friends who are younger, “The only time I really notice an age difference is when I am around my early-20s dancer friends. They are still baby humans.”
And the youngest of this group, who is 29 and only a few years older than my son, agreed that “clicking” was key. “I don't notice the age difference, really. I feel like our personalities click,” she said.
While rowing is the “common purpose that we built community around,” she said, she has always enjoyed the generation above hers.
“Growing up I always got along with people older than me, especially my parents’ friends, and found it easier to bond with older age cohorts. … When I do recognize the age, it's only when people talk about their kids who are my age, which always makes me go wow! because I totally forget/don't think of others’ ages.”
Wise women, these. I'm so glad to call them my friends.
— Tanya Perez lives in Davis with her family. Her column is published every other Sunday. Reach her at pereztanyah@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @californiatanya.
