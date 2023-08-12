I have a daughter-in-law now. E is amazing and I adore her, and son, D, and she are a wonderful match.
I haven't brought this up until now because D doesn't like me to talk about him here. I do so sparingly and only if I check with him first. I actually didn't even ask him if I could talk about the wedding to you all, because there was just no way he'd want that.
When D and E got engaged, it was probably 15 seconds later that I was asked for the first of hundreds of times, "Do you know what you're going to wear?" While I wasn't originally on board the obsession that some women seem overtaken by when dressing for their children's weddings, I quickly got on board. Because O-M-God is it hard to find the right outfit.
Some of the considerations when deciding what to wear to your child's wedding include the overall color scheme; the expected temperature of the day/night; the formality of the event; what flatters you; what does not scream "of the moment" fashion, since wedding photos are forever on your permanent record; and budget.
The wedding was in June, so I began the hunt last summer by looking online at styles of dresses I might like. I became overwhelmed with choices and quickly decided that this was a project better done when I was "in the mood."
"The mood," however, was fleeting, because as soon as I'd think, "I have a little time, why don't I look online at some dresses?" I'd be punished by the reality. Seeing millions of 2-inch by 2.5-inch thumbnail images of tall, beautiful models wearing every manner of frock stripped all fun from the project pretty dang quickly.
Obviously the answer was to go to stores in person, and try on a bunch of styles to see what suited me, was comfortable and was in my price range.
Nope. This is not a thing anymore. I found this out in late winter/early spring — a time some might say is absolutely way too late to still be looking for a mother-of-the-groom dress — when I headed to Nordstrom and Macy's in Roseville.
The Macy's was absolutely packed with prom dresses, and a few matronly, sequiny frumpy dresses, while the Nordstrom had near-empty racks, in a tiny segment of the store.
A friend had recommend I make a trip to Stanford Shopping Center because she'd had luck there a handful of years ago, but it was the same experience I'd had in Roseville, just at more stores. The Bloomingdales and Neiman Marcus, plus the Macys' and Nordstrom were either prom-centric or sparsely populated with floor-length dresses.
I haven't done any research on this, but my gut is that this is a chicken-and-egg issue, where so many people are shopping online that real, live stores don't want to take up floorspace with gowns, and because there are no gowns in stores, people shop online.
Let me jump to what actually did result in my not needing to wear sweats to my son's wedding: a website called motherof.co.
This website is a resource rather than a seller, and it curates dresses from a variety of makers and shows you different styles ... but, thankfully, not every style ever made. The website is updated regularly, too.
So motherof.co became the "middleman" website I needed to start the deluge of dresses coming to the house. Which isn't as fun as it sounds, it turns out.
I bet I had around 25 dresses delivered to our house — some were the same dress in multiple sizes — and 23 of them I was able to know within 45 seconds that they needed to go back. I started to wonder if I could beg the UPS delivery person to wait while I quickly tried on a dress, so I could hand it back immediately when it turned out to be wrong.
The dress I ultimately bought and kept seemed perfect in some key ways, although it needed minor alterations and a trip to the cleaners because it had an odor of something akin to warehouse plus formaldehyde. When altered and odor-free, I was very excited to wear it.
Alas, it turns out you should take photos of yourself at every possible angle in a dress that will go on your permanent record. Some shortcomings aren't revealed until you are moving a certain way or standing with your arms outward, or you've been walking around a lot and the cute, wide, elastic waistband has crept up and settled under your boobs, making you look like a blueberry. Sigh.
So what's the takeaway from all this? Start shopping now, even if your kid isn't even dating anyone yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.