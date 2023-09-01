If you have a minute, I'd like to discuss some of the political mathematics at play as we Americans go about the difficult process of selecting our next president.
I realize math is a difficult subject for many people (see photo above), but it seems to me that most pundits have reached the wrong conclusion about new presidential polling numbers coming out of Iowa.
According to the historically accurate Des Moines Register/NBC/Mediacom poll, Donald Trump has a huge lead over Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and the other 12 candidates in the Republican race.
News outlets on the right, the left and in the middle all refer to the lead as "overwhelming" and "nearly insurmountable."
All are missing some truly troubling numbers for Donald Trump that the poll reveals for all to see.
We know that figures lie and liars figure, so if you'll excuse me for a minute, I'm going to take all those poll numbers and do some figuring.
Before we get to the actual hard data, it should be noted that Trump's numbers in Iowa actually climbed by five full percentage points after the Georgia indictments against him and his many partners in crime were revealed.
Trump is right now trying to figure out how to pick up a few more indictments in other states to ensure he wins the nomination and likely the presidency.
Oddly, on the flip side, Hunter Biden's crimes have not improved his standing in the polls or his dad's.
But back to those troubling numbers mentioned above that everyone seems to be missing.
Yes, Donald Trump leads the field in Iowa. By a mile. He clocks in at 42 percent, far ahead of DeSantis' 19 percent. No one else even reaches double figures.
Mike Pence pulls a whopping 6 percent, which is 6 percent more than that angry mob at the Capitol would have given him on Jan. 6 of 2021.
Tim Scott is third at 9 percent, with Nikki Haley tied with Pence at 6 percent, and Chris Christie at 5 percent.
Vivek Ramaswamy, attacked by DeSantis for his religion and by Trump simply for his "Un-American" name, pulls a remarkable 4 percent despite the hostile headwinds he's faced.
So, while those numbers would appear to be very good for Donald Trump, they are actually very, very bad.
This, after all, is not a poll of all Iowans, but merely a poll of Iowa Republicans. And yet, in deep-red Iowa, Donald Trump can't get even half of those Republicans to list him as their first choice for the Republican nomination for president.
And it's not because he's a political unknown like North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (2 percent), who hopes to pick up steam once the voters learn how to spell his name.
No, Donald Trump is the only one of the 14 candidates who has actually served as president of the United States. His track record is well known. It's no mystery what kind of a president he would be and what priorities and prejudices he would take with him into the Oval Office. We even know most of the folks he's likely to surround himself with. (Once he pardons them.)
Even worse news for Trump is that the poll also asks folks to list their second choice, just in case their top choice doesn't make the cut. In this poll, Trump pulls just 10 percent, which added to the 42 percent in the first poll, leads one to conclude that 52 percent of Iowa Republicans have Donald Trump among their top two candidates.
But, when I pull out my trusty abacus and do the math, this means that fully 48 percent of Iowans in Trump's own party don't list him either first or second.
And those are devastating numbers for someone who is basically an incumbent.
The only saving grace for Trump is that Joe Biden's numbers within his own party are hardly any better.
