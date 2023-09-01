BobDunningPicksW

If you have a minute, I'd like to discuss some of the political mathematics at play as we Americans go about the difficult process of selecting our next president.

I realize math is a difficult subject for many people (see photo above), but it seems to me that most pundits have reached the wrong conclusion about new presidential polling numbers coming out of Iowa.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.