recent poll by UC Berkeley’s Institute for Governmental Studies found that “regular voters” in California, or people who voted in five or more of the last seven elections, are disproportionately older, richer, more educated and whiter than California as a whole. In any given election, California’s electorate does not reflect its population, and two-thirds of voters surveyed want the government to do something about it. 

The state has taken some steps to make voter registration easier (online voter registration, same-day registration and the New Motor Voter Act), but there’s a lot more work to do. There are currently 4.7 million eligible but unregistered voters in the state — most of whom are Black, Latino or Asian American and Pacific Islander — the largest unregistered state electorate in the country, and surpasses the population of 24 states.

