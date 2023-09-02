There is a litmus test before our local Yolo city council members: will they listen to the scientists saying we have to rethink on our transportation system in response to congestion and climate crisis or will they continue Caltrans’ traditional pattern of widening freeways — a pattern history shows never fixes congestion for long, but does assure worsening climate change.
The issue before them is how to deal with the peak-hour traffic congestion on I-80 on the Yolo Causeway, particularly at Tahoe travel times. The issue was brought to a head by the $86 million dollars in “free money” offered by Congress, a down payment on the $380 million project, making it the most expensive public works project in Yolo County by a factor of 10. It will be the larger project most city council folks will likely vote on in the career.
This debate takes on greater urgency as based on UC Davis analysis: this 33% widening of the freeway will encourage more sprawl and longer commutes — an amount of driving equal to adding 12,000 more cars to the road. This is “induced demand” — independent of travel caused by population growth. This make it the most impactful project in regard to climate change in Yolo county,
Thus, the great debate.
Two views
First, a letter from Professor Susan Handy, head of the National Center for Sustainable Transportation (hosted at UCD). You will note she critiques not just the project’s effectiveness, but notes that Caltrans environmental review methods have consistently failed predict what historically happens: the new lanes re-congest in a few years due to “induced demand” effect: wider freeways encourage more and longer commutes that soon fills added lane capacity.
Dear Chair Tom Stallard and members, Yolo Transportation District Board of Directors.
I support CTC (California Transportation Commission) staff recommendation to not fund the Yolo 80/US 50 Corridor Improvement Project at this time. I oppose this project based both on my expertise as one of the top transportation researchers in the country and as a long-time resident of Davis.
Academic studies have convincingly and conclusively established that increases in highway capacity led to increases in vehicle miles of travel (VMT). The work by my team at the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Davis shows that traditional methods for evaluating highway widening projects consistently underestimate the increase in VMT that such projects generate, thereby over-estimating their benefits with respect to congestion reduction and under-estimating their impacts with respect to greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental impacts. Increased emissions associated with the increase in VMT swamps any reduction in emissions stemming from what will inevitably be a temporary improvement in traffic flow. In short, highway widening projects are inconsistent with the state’s goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
As a solution to congestion, highway widening projects are ineffective, as research as well as historical experience demonstrate. This is true whether the project is a conventional lane, or a managed lane open to private vehicles. The only proven way to reduce congestion is to combine congestion pricing with substantial investments in alternatives to driving, particularly high-quality transit service. Investments in transit as a mitigation for the highway widening rather than a replacement for it are also ineffective, in that the highway widening reduces the incentive to use transit. Any attempts to mitigate the increase in VMT short of implementing a pricing strategy is likely to fall short.
As a Davis resident I regularly observe traffic on I-80 when bicycling to south Davis and when driving to Sacramento at various times of day. Yes, traffic slows in Davis, but it rarely reaches extreme levels except on Friday afternoons. This level of congestion can only be considered a problem because we have set unrealistic standards for travel time and because we have given people few alternatives to driving. The solution is not to persist in a century-old approach that has proved unsuccessful time and time again. The solution is a new way of thinking about transportation.
I read the letters sent to us this afternoon. Lot of ideas, good ideas. But I have grandchildren, so I really care about their future ...
But with respect for the issue of the fourth lane, I look at this in this context of an interstate freeway that basically goes from Mexico to Canada. From the Carquinez Bridge it is at least four lanes except from Sacramento to Davis, so it is not so much we are working so hard on this to create more vehicle mile traveled we are trying to eliminate what has become a terrible bottleneck that inconveniences thousands of people.
I understand some people like the fact there is congestion as it forces them to seek other options, but I think of the fact of my daughter with two young children both of which who have swim team and work out, have piano lessons at different times, (for) all these things transit is not a viable option in many circumstances for many people.
I know the kind of expectations put on many of us in many places in our roles, but we just have to be realistic.
That said, I am a firm believer in the value of transit ... Traveling in the first-class comfort of the train. I feel like, I hope people don’t assume we don’t care about environmental implications. We are just the last in line Solano County has moved forward to more accommodating in context of I-80 as it exists over 70 or 80 miles. (stet: only 40). I don’t believe in revolution over evolution. The loss of tolling is horrendous. The Golden Gate Bridge toll pays for buses. I wanted to put this on the record. I really believe the district is on the right path.
