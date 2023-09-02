There is a litmus test before our local Yolo city council members: will they listen to the scientists saying we have to rethink on our transportation system in response to congestion and climate crisis or will they continue Caltrans’ traditional pattern of widening freeways — a pattern history shows never fixes congestion for long, but does assure worsening climate change.

The issue before them is how to deal with the peak-hour traffic congestion on I-80 on the Yolo Causeway, particularly at Tahoe travel times. The issue was  brought to a head by the $86 million dollars in “free money” offered by  Congress, a down payment on the $380 million project, making it the most expensive public works project in Yolo County by a factor of 10. It will be the larger project most city council folks will likely vote on in the career.

