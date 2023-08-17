In California, if you don’t have enough money to pay for parking tickets, the government may take your car. I know – it’s true.

Every year, tens of thousands of low-income Californians lose their vehicles simply because they cannot afford to pay for parking tickets. City governments tow the cars not because they are currently parked illegally but because their owners haven’t paid past parking fines. The vehicles then run up storage fees at towing facilities – fees that low-income vehicle owners also cannot pay.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.