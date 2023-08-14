Most unintentional shooting deaths involving children occur as a result of an unloaded and unlocked firearm. California has already seen several unintentional shootings of our young people this year, including an 11-year-old in Salinas, a 13-year-old in Stockton and a 15-year-old boy in Yuba City.

Unfortunately, I know how their parents feel. My 15-year-old son, Kenzo, was visiting a friend of his, when the boy quietly went and got the handgun his father kept loaded and unlocked next to his bed. When he removed the magazine, he thought he’d unloaded it. He brought it back to the room where Kenzo was and pulled the trigger.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.