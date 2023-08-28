Eleven years ago I went into the hospital for a hysterectomy and was expecting to go home the next day. Instead, I fought to survive in the hospital for two years after my doctor’s mistakes and neglect caused an infection that cost me my arms and my legs.

The doctor nicked my colon during the surgery. This mistake is a known possibility, and my abnormal vital signs were the classic symptoms of a leaky colon. But for more than 36 hours my doctor failed to check on me. We learned later that he ordered an enema that, with an open colon, made things much worse.

