The provocative film “Oppenheimer” weaves together stories of America’s past that also reflect our present. The narrative threads include: 

  • the rise and fall of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the “Father of the Atomic Bomb” who led its creation at Los Alamos;  
  • the collaboration among a constellation of scientists—many Jewish at a time of antisemitism more virulent than today’s—who raced to beat the Nazis in building the first bomb; 
  • the military and political decision to test “the gadget” two months after Germany’s surrender, then to unleash it on Japan—already defeated in the eyes of many—three months after war ended in Europe; 
  • the post-war creation of a hydrogen bomb more powerful than Hiroshima’s uranium one;  
  • the humiliation of Oppenheimer by removing his security clearance, due to expire the following day, making him persona non grata less than a decade after he was revered as an American hero.   

