I shared the following message as part of my remarks from the dais at the Aug. 3 DJUSD School Board meeting.
I would like to share two recent personal experiences that I believe are relevant to our mission and role as trustees.
The first is a hateful act that happened last Tuesday evening while my daughter and I were out attending a play with one of her friends in Sacramento.
Several people drove to the front of our house, ran up our driveway, and wrenched our flagpole — displaying the Pride Ally flag — out of the wall and sped off with it. A few minutes later they returned and smashed and ripped down our little library and stole all the books from it.
They sped away a second time, yelling and throwing books that hit several of our neighbors who were out for a walk. Liz was home at the time and called the Davis Police. A very thoughtful officer came and took a report along with photos of the damage, and officers have been very helpful in their follow-up as well.
Additional thoughtful neighbors came the next day to return the flag and pole, which had been thrown away, along with offers to help repair the damage.
The library is back up now, full of new books, and the garage wall will soon be repaired and this — and other flags —will go back up proudly on display. A certain Lily Allen lyric would articulate how I feel about the people that did this, but in the interest of decorum you’ll just have to Google it.
The second experience is something quite wonderful — Acme Theater Company’s summer performance of “Dear Harvey.” I attended opening and closing night and got to watch my daughter along with so many talented students deliver a series of vignettes that tell the story of Harvey Milk’s determination to overcome the fear, hatred and violence inflicted on the gay and lesbian community in the ’60s and ’70s.
While it paints an often brutal picture of an intolerant world, it is full of messages of defiance and hope by those fighting for a better future. The student performances were passionate and purposeful and moving.
They owned the roles, the spirit, and the commitment of the people they represented, and made the tragedies and the triumphs their own. Suffice to say there were few dry eyes in the house at the end of the show.
Just over 40 years ago, the infamous Briggs initiative sought to ban gays and lesbians from the right to work in California schools. Certainly, we have made progress as a society since then. But today we have people in our country, in our state and in our city who actively seek to demean, devalue, and disenfranchise members of the LGBTQ+ community.
In opposition to Briggs’ hatred and intolerance, Harvey Milk wrote a poem that his aide Anne Kronenberg found in his desk and read at his memorial: “I can be killed with ease, I can be cut right down, But I cannot fall back to my closet. I have grown, I am not by myself, I am too many, I am all of us.”
In a Q&A panel after the last performance of “Dear Harvey,” and in response to the question of what they seek from our community, the student performers responded with a simple and direct request: “Accept us and support us for who we are.”
To my wonderful daughter, and to all members of our LBGTQ+ community, I want you to know that you are seen, you are welcomed, you are accepted, and you are loved. And those that threaten you and oppose you can damn well be sure that we will stand beside you and never back down. You are all of us.
— Joe DiNunzio is the Davis School Board trustee for Area 3.
