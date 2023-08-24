For more than 17 years, I have been a dedicated member of the Camping World family, witnessing firsthand its growth and transformation. When I started, property security was a minor concern. But as times changed, broken windows, vandalized property and stolen vehicles have become part of our reality.

The alarming increase in commercial property crime made protecting our business and employees a critical and urgent necessity. As a manager, the weight of checking the lot every day has intensified. There have been moments of fear when opening an RV, not knowing what awaited inside.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.