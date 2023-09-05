California’s government became more accessible during the pandemic. The state has a chance to maintain and grow accessibility for the public and for those who serve the public on boards, bureaus and commissions — but it requires prompt action. 

During the pandemic, the governor and Legislature allowed boards and commissions to hold public meetings remotely. My own board, which governs the California Privacy Protection Agency, held 17 public videoconference meetings and outreach sessions under these rules. Board members and agency staff located throughout California efficiently held meetings without the time and expense of travel. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.