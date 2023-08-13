Longtime Davisite and local developer and real estate broker James A. Kidd has offered to build and endow a downtown Davis center for the arts that he hopes will boost appreciation and participation in visual and performing arts in Davis K-12 students while attracting locals and tourists downtown for classes, art exhibits, and live performances.

The James A. Kidd Center for the Arts has been proposed for a Russell Boulevard location between B and C Streets, just north of Central Park, home of our nationally-famous farmers market, bicycle-powered carousel, and a favorite playground. This new arts center would provide after-school classes in a variety of visual arts and performing arts, including drawing, painting, sketching, ceramics, sculpting, photography, film, computer art, dance, theater, poetry, and music.

