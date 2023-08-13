Longtime Davisite and local developer and real estate broker James A. Kidd has offered to build and endow a downtown Davis center for the arts that he hopes will boost appreciation and participation in visual and performing arts in Davis K-12 students while attracting locals and tourists downtown for classes, art exhibits, and live performances.
The James A. Kidd Center for the Arts has been proposed for a Russell Boulevard location between B and C Streets, just north of Central Park, home of our nationally-famous farmers market, bicycle-powered carousel, and a favorite playground. This new arts center would provide after-school classes in a variety of visual arts and performing arts, including drawing, painting, sketching, ceramics, sculpting, photography, film, computer art, dance, theater, poetry, and music.
Beneficiaries in Davis
Boosters of and participants in local music programs are especially excited about the possibility of the multiple rehearsal spaces for small and large ensembles, as well as the new venues for concerts, dramatic and dance performances, master classes and tutoring sessions, and talks by visiting artists and other guest speakers.
The new recital halls and performance spaces would be made available for professional and community musician recitals and concerts, dance recitals, touring musicians and seasonal jazz, blues, and classical music festivals. An on-site restaurant would serve food and drinks while the courtyard and amphitheater stages would allow for outdoor performances.
With the students of Davis in mind, the music performance centers will be fully stocked with concert necessities, funded by the James A. Kidd Foundation. These would include a grand piano; a full symphonic percussion instrument library; 100 ensemble performance chairs and 100 music stands; a stage pit and electronic stage lift for performing ballet, musicals, and storage needs; choir risers and general stage ensemble risers; state-of-the-art audio and sound equipment that will serve a wide variety of performances and lectures; multimedia equipment for projects in scenery and multimedia stagecraft; stage lighting that would support performances and lectures; seating for performances with built in desks for taking lecture notes; and an acoustically-designed and engineered theater with an acoustic stage shell.
Currently, the equivalent on-campus spaces at The Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts and the Ann E. Pitzer Center are often booked, and are expensive to book. Davis high school music programs have paid as much as $20,000 to hold a concert at the Mondavi Center.
Nonprofit organizations that depend upon live and silent auctions, wine tastings, food receptions, galas and meet-and-greets would have new locations for such gatherings, all within walking distance of downtown businesses, allowing patrons to visit restaurants and other hotspots before or after an event.
K-12 teachers in visual arts programs would have new gallery space to display local artists’ work, including that of student artists. Many of those works would be created, critiqued, and curated in rooms devoted to classes in drawing, painting, sketching, ceramics, sculpting, photography, film, and computer art.
Kidd's story
Kidd has long recognized the special qualities of Davis. Now, he seeks to champion the city where he discovered his love for the arts, where he ran a successful business, and where he raised a family. He hopes that his investment of more than $35 million to fund the building of the James A Kidd Center for the Arts and an endowment that will sustain its growth and service to the city will create a legacy from which all Davisites and visitors to Davis will benefit.
He first lived in Davis from 1965 to 1967 while stationed at Travis Air Force Base. Kidd served with distinction in the U.S. Air Force from the time of his training in 1962 to his retirement from service in 1981, upon which time he returned to the city where he met his wife and where they raised their daughter. Since leaving the military, Jim Kidd has made a second career as a real estate developer and broker, funding the building of office buildings and homes, many of them here in Davis. Both his wife and daughter have inspired his love of the arts, leading Jim to become a supporter of local school music groups and local artists and galleries. His personal art collection includes hundreds of pieces.
Kidd sees the future James A. Kidd Center for the Arts as his legacy here in Davis. The Davis Joint Unified School District enriched the life of his daughter (who now teaches printmaking and other art studio topics at UC Davis) and solidified his commitment to local arts educators and education. As a result, he hopes to support arts education in Davis with a significant investment that would finance the building of this new arts center and provide that center with an endowment that would fund its operating costs, at more than a million dollars a year, for the first 20 years of its existence.
Friends of Jim Kidd who have heard of his plans for Davis as well as his founding of the supporting 501C3 nonprofit organization / foundation in January of 2020 have already started offering him donations from their own art collections to support the effort. Jim hopes that this new center will provide a home for such artwork so that residents and visitors in Davis can benefit from seeing it on public display.
“In my mind, this opportunity would create a more exceptional school system for the city of Davis,” Kidd said. “Schools, both public and private, are ranked throughout the United States for their commitment to and effectiveness in the arts. Two Sacramento schools are ranked: The Natomas Charter School Performing and Fine Arts Academy and The Sacramento Waldorf School. They are ranked 50 and 51. I envision this Center for the Arts boosting arts engagement for all Davis schools, and thus boosting the arts ranking for Davis Senior High School and Da Vinci High School. I see Davis becoming the equivalent in the arts what Ashland has become in theatre because of their Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
“Regrettably, in most schools, art is an underfunded school activity. The art teacher is the first person to be cut during hard times. I hope that my investment in an arts center will support art education, appreciation, and engagement for all Davis citizens, and especially its schoolchildren. In terms of my own legacy, that would be very satisfying.”
— Andy Jones is a lecturer in the UC Davis University Writing Program, and a former Davis poet laureate.
