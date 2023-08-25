If drivers seem more aggressive today than just a few years ago, well, they are. Pedestrian deaths are at their highest level in 41 years. Our streets are getting more dangerous, and lower-income neighborhoods and communities of color are disproportionately impacted. 

Over the last decade, cities across California have adopted comprehensive “vision zero” plans, meant to lower traffic deaths to zero. Local and state governments are implementing road redesigns, lowering speed limits and launching education efforts. But sadly, a recent study by the Governors Highway Safety Association found that pedestrian deaths increased by a staggering 77% from 2010 to 2021.

This article trivializes traffic enforcement to the handing out of speeding tickets. The reality is that traffic enforcement is about so much more including removing dangerous drivers.

The reality is that the cameras are typically placed in prominently minority occupied areas and low income areas who can least afford the tickets. Worse, shortcoming with the technology such as failing to identify the driver and citing the car owner for actions they might not have committed is another huge issue, as well as failing to count photo tickets against drivers licenses. Cops, not cameras, are the answer.

