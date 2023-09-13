The discovery of an illegally operating bio lab in the Central Valley was disturbing to many, and especially frightening to the Reedley community living and working around the lab. Investigation of the samples and mice found in the facility revealed improperly stored pathogenic material, including coronavirus, malaria, dengue and HIV. 

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and officials who investigated the Prestige Biotech lab do not suspect it was creating weaponized materials, if it was working with “live” or infectious pathogens like coronaviruses, it should have been operating at biosafety level 3, or BSL-3, the second-highest tier of protection. 

