Responding to the front page rebuttal to my earlier argument:

Once can test the force of gravity, E=mc2, and the properties of CO2. Unfortunately, a set of emissions scenarios for year 2100 can’t be tested until 2100 is finally reached; there is no result yet to replicate because there is no observational data between now and 2100. It becomes a scientific problem because the scientific method specifies “a scientific hypothesis must be tested and re-tested until it can be refuted or disproved“ to attain “replicable results.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.