Responding to the front page rebuttal to my earlier argument:
Once can test the force of gravity, E=mc2, and the properties of CO2. Unfortunately, a set of emissions scenarios for year 2100 can’t be tested until 2100 is finally reached; there is no result yet to replicate because there is no observational data between now and 2100. It becomes a scientific problem because the scientific method specifies “a scientific hypothesis must be tested and re-tested until it can be refuted or disproved“ to attain “replicable results.”
Thus, the extent to which the EPA or IPCC projections to the year 2100 is actually a scientific claim at present is highly debatable. It becomes even more debatable when such assumptions are used to justify major policy decisions. Policy is funded by the taxpayer, not scientists.
Second, here are recent projections Environmental Protection Agency: “Increases in average global temperatures are expected to be within the range of 0.5°F to 8.6°F by 2100, with a likely increase of at least 2.7°F for all scenarios except the one representing the most aggressive mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions.” I fail to see how that is not a substantial amount of variability between the scenarios.
Third, whichever emissions scenarios the model actually reaches at 2100 doesn’t prove the entire model true. The remaining “what if” scenarios the model doesn’t reach aren’t tested and therefore the underlying science behind those scenarios is still open to question. You haven’t tested all cases in the model.
