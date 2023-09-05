The city of Davis is being bullied. All year, Moms For Liberty has harassed our residents, following a national playbook of intimidation.
Bob Dunning, in his Aug. 23 column, focuses on free speech issues around the library event Aug. 20, contending that “shouting fire in a crowded theater” restrictions did not apply when our librarian required the M4L speakers to follow a code of conduct.
Are school children who are being bullied told, “Sorry, kid, when they call you names, you just have to take it?” No, DJUSD has climate staff to facilitate anti-bullying and racial and social justice efforts. Moms For Liberty has been labeled a hate group. Their Yolo Chair has doxed and harassed our teachers (despite a restraining order blocking her from school grounds), public servants, and nonprofit leaders.
M4L crashed Davis Pride 2023, leaving the designated free speech area to march through with anti-LGBTQ banners. One fearful child in the crowd watched them, weeping, until attendees formed a human shield around her. At the library, several transgender teens I know quietly clung to each other as M4L speakers used our public institution as a bully pulpit to deny their existence.
The librarian addressed this “climate,” but national news coverage since then has led to our library and schools being forced to evacuate three times for bomb threats. M4L recently expanded to Woodland School Board meetings, after a DJUSD principal transferred there. If the good citizens of Davis — of Yolo County — do not stand up to Moms For Liberty, we risk the “fire in our theater” growing out of control.
