In his most recent letter headlined “Show Your Work,” David Musser continues to make valid and important observations regarding climatism. We should, further, recall an observation of the British statistician George Box who famously stated, “All models are wrong, some are useful.”

Climate alarmists should refer to the document from Working Group I (WGI) to the Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). This 115-page document describes the strengths and weaknesses of the work of the IPCC. These include “key uncertainties in the understanding of the climate system and the ability to project changes in response to anthropogenic influences,” including 30 areas of concern where uncertainties plague key assumptions in the work of the IPCC and result in “low confidence” in many of its own conclusions. These are appreciated and explained by no one in the press nor anyone in the government nor anyone in the media, nor anywhere in the morass of climate debate.

