In his most recent letter headlined “Show Your Work,” David Musser continues to make valid and important observations regarding climatism. We should, further, recall an observation of the British statistician George Box who famously stated, “All models are wrong, some are useful.”
Climate alarmists should refer to the document from Working Group I (WGI) to the Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). This 115-page document describes the strengths and weaknesses of the work of the IPCC. These include “key uncertainties in the understanding of the climate system and the ability to project changes in response to anthropogenic influences,” including 30 areas of concern where uncertainties plague key assumptions in the work of the IPCC and result in “low confidence” in many of its own conclusions. These are appreciated and explained by no one in the press nor anyone in the government nor anyone in the media, nor anywhere in the morass of climate debate.
Should these well-documented climate uncertainties meet daylight, we’re subjected to the tyranny of “experts” and spoon-fed journalists, most of whom have a dangerously uncareful understanding of climate research and fact. The physicist Richard Feynman notably observed that, “Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.” When these “experts” and “journalists” upon whom we rely for faithful reporting and honest interpretation of complicated science do not “show their work,” they abrogate their responsibilities and compromise their credibility, leaving the rest of us desperately ignorant and dangerously at each other’s throats.
