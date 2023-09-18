Members of Congress have returned to Washington and world leaders are convening in New York for the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly, making September a month filled with major pending decisions, all directly or indirectly related to issue of peace and security affecting the world.
Not coincidentally, the International Day of Peace on Sept. 21 falls in the midst of deliberations on a national and international scale that influence global outcomes from climate action to escalating humanitarian needs and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
To avoid government shutdown if U.S. lawmakers don't arrive at a consensus on federal spending by Sept. 30, the House and Senate appropriations bills need to overcome vast differences in proposed spending levels. Dramatic cuts in funding U.N. assessments for the regular U.N. budget and U.N. specialized agencies will drastically affect U.S. effectiveness in promoting peace, democracy and security.
These contributions, totaling less that 0.1 percent of the federal budget, advance America's national interests in a highly cost effective manner. Non-partisan surveys by the Better World Campaign show that 6 in 10 Americans believe that the U.S. should pay our dues to the U.N. in full.
Local constituents are grateful to Rep. Mike Thompson for supporting specific accounts targeting local programs for atrocities prevention, reconciliation and crisis prevention, part of the State Foreign Operations and Related Programs budget.
What better way to observe the International Day of Peace than by urging Congress to support peace building and fully funding our U.N. obligations?
