Thanks to the Enterprise for the CalMatters article “State to turn sewage into fresh water”, which details current plans to greatly increase the amount of treated municipal wastewater for potable use.
The article is informative and well-written, but its use of the phrases “purified sewage”, “highly purified sewage”, and “turn sewage into fresh water” is misleading and a public education misstep. Sewage is what flows through sewer pipes. The very first step in treatment is to remove the solids by settling and filtration. At that point, though still unsuited for most reuses, it is no longer “sewage”.
Beyond that, the words used hugely affect public acceptance of any reuse and especially of potable reuse. If you were designing an education campaign to increase understanding and support for this, you could not pick a worse phrase than “purified sewage”. Better — and technically more accurate — might be “purified wastewater”, “highly treated, recycled wastewater”, or arguably, just “water”.
(And: If “purified gold” is gold containing little or no non-gold, I suppose that “purified sewage” might be poop that has had all the non-poop constituents removed. Of course, that is not what is meant by those using the term.)
I feel fortunate to have safe drinking water in my house and not have to purchase bottled water to brush my teeth, which is what some living in rural areas of the San Joaquin Valley must do — and not because they are receiving treated recycled wastewater.
