Thanks to the Enterprise for the CalMatters article “State to turn sewage into fresh water”, which details current plans to greatly increase the amount of treated municipal wastewater for potable use.

The article is informative and well-written, but its use of the phrases “purified sewage”, “highly purified sewage”, and “turn sewage into fresh water” is misleading and a public education misstep. Sewage is what flows through sewer pipes. The very first step in treatment is to remove the solids by settling and filtration. At that point, though still unsuited for most reuses, it is no longer “sewage”.

