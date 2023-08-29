The recent bomb threats directly impact me as an openly transgender small business owner in Davis and former resident near the library. It's disheartening that terrorist threats have happened twice this week, advocating for the freedom to make transphobic remarks. These incidents target my business's stability, my clients' safety, and my personal security in one of America's most liberal cities.
In our federated political system, states retain the authority to enact laws which offer greater protection of minority rights, but never below federal minimums. When an incident at a public institution violates state law, the librarians are not just within their rights to terminate the event, but they are obligated to do so for reasons of liability. It becomes a matter of public safety when the local newspaper publishes an opinion piece claiming federal 1st Amendment rights override these state laws. This misuse of influence is troubling when it supports the same position as the terrorists and a Southern Poverty Law Center designated hate group which triggered the original incident, all of which caused utilization of public funds for emergency services and disruption of operations at several public institutions. Two days after publication, there was a second bomb threat.
These threats aim to intimidate me and allies of the transgender community. Davis City Council must declare its commitment to upholding state laws, protecting equal opportunities for transgender individuals. This includes operating public institutions and businesses without fear of violence or intimidation. Anything less would give in to terrorists' demands.
