I appreciate things about Bob Dunning, but as a legal analyst, he’s kind of limited.
He wrote: “nothing trumps Sophia Lorey’s First Amendment right to speak her piece at a public forum on public ground.” This is inaccurate, as restrictions on the First Amendment are well-established by courts and common practice.
The First Amendment applies to governments, and speech restrictions on time, place, and manner have been upheld by courts over and over, as long as they can be shown to
• have a purpose and be a narrow-enough means to accomplish it,
• be content-neutral, and
• leave some alternative avenue for those being restricted.
Lorey has other ways of expressing her anti-trans views. The Library’s Code of Conduct meets most tests for content neutrality … except that anti-trans people feel that the law is just wrong, and there’s no changing the gender that you were assigned at birth. Still, it’s likely that California courts would side with the Legislature and those of us who see gender as a category that ultimately is socially constructed.
So, is there a purpose, and is the Code is narrowly-tailored to accomplish it? Let’s say that there’s some wiggle room for law-breaking opinions or “despicable speech” — but what alternative should the County adopt? Misdemeanor actions, like smoking in the Blanchard Room, are okay but no felonies?
The spirit of Dunning’s column, asking us to consider other views, is worthy. I wish he understand the law, and could propose an alternative to capitulation.
