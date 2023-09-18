I found the op-ed titled “Twenty-year-do-over thought experiment” disturbing, in its attempt to play the blame game in accusing the U.S. of causing Bin Laden’s atrocities. It reminds me of our country’s former habit of blaming victims of rape, instead of holding the perpetrators responsible.

First, there is never an excuse for highjacking airliners carrying innocent passengers, and crashing the planes into buildings for maximum carnage. I don’t care what country the planes/people are from. Waging terrorism on innocent civilians is not in any way remotely acceptable. In short, the end does not justify the means.

