I found the op-ed titled “Twenty-year-do-over thought experiment” disturbing, in its attempt to play the blame game in accusing the U.S. of causing Bin Laden’s atrocities. It reminds me of our country’s former habit of blaming victims of rape, instead of holding the perpetrators responsible.
First, there is never an excuse for highjacking airliners carrying innocent passengers, and crashing the planes into buildings for maximum carnage. I don’t care what country the planes/people are from. Waging terrorism on innocent civilians is not in any way remotely acceptable. In short, the end does not justify the means.
Second, Bin Laden relished the misery he caused. He literally laughed at the stupidity of the very highjackers he sent on their mission of destruction and death to do his own dirty work. Snakes like Bin Laden don’t require a reason to wreak their havoc that gives them so much pleasure. However, they often commandeer causes from wherever convenient, to try and justify the horrendous things they do. The problem is that often pundits believe the terrorist rhetoric as if it is truth, not recognizing this rhetoric as conveniently self-serving.
One can debate till the cows come home whether our country should have invaded Iraq/ Afghanistan. But to put the onus for 9-11 on our government policies is to ignore harsh reality. Terrorism, the use of violence against civilians, is never justified, no matter the provocation. Just my two cents, “lest we forget.”
