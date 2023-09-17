The Davis Joint Unified School District remains committed to providing our students and staff with 21st-century learning facilities and technology.
We continue to pursue innovative ways to manage and improve our existing facilities and infrastructure in a fiscally responsible manner that maximizes the impact of our capital funds.
Through ongoing assessment of our facilities and infrastructure needs, we have determined that the facilities at 526 B Street, which houses the Davis School for Independent Study and the District Office, are in need of critical upgrades and repairs. This building was constructed in 1950 as Davis’s first independent junior high school. The repairs and upgrades to keep the facility in a habitable condition are expected to cost several million dollars over the next several years. While this facility is important to District operations, it will likely not warrant prioritization for improvement in the near or midterm as there are higher priorities for currently identified facilities funds.
As a result, the district intends to sell or swap this property in order to secure a new location for DSIS and the District Office — one that is better suited for the programs and operations that would reside there. To move forward, we are engaging in a thorough and transparent process to dispose of the 526 B Street property. Earlier this summer, the district released a Request for Information to outside parties to determine potential interest in purchasing our land, selling office space to the district, and providing opportunities to swap space. In parallel, DJUSD and the city of Davis have begun the entitlement process at 526 B St. to determine the target housing density for this property.
The District has three goals in this process: (1) maximize the financial return from the disposition of 526 B St., (2) secure a new and more appropriate home for DSIS and the District office; and (3) support the community’s efforts to provide additional housing, particularly in the downtown core.
The district has not committed to any interested party at this time and will begin negotiations with potential buyers/sellers in the coming months. During this time, we will also explore options to develop other DJUSD properties to meet our goals, which include creation of workforce housing for our teachers and staff as well as provide additional housing for the community more broadly. While we are in the very early stages of this work, we are committed to remaining open and transparent throughout this process, and we will keep our community updated regarding this important opportunity.
Kristin Conner
Public information officer, Davis Joint Unified School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.