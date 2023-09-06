I agree with several points made by Alyx Volzer in a letter headlined “Bomb threat is personal.” As a straight white male of a certain age, I, too, take the bomb threat personally; I, too, find the bomb threats disheartening; I, too, am concerned with personal security; and I, too, respect the authority of governments to enact laws.
What disappoints, however, is confusing journalistic opinion with a public-safety threat. What disturbs is the inference that legal protections regarding speech and the expression of opinion are the particular province of particular groups. What saddens is the incivility of protesters disrupting sanctioned lectures and meetings while demanding to be respected, taken seriously and treated civilly themselves.
What amazes is the inability to endure a difference of opinion. What horrifies are misapprehensions and contortions of legal theory and the law used in attempts to quash the rights of others. Watch the video of the recent library event: completely absent are incitement, defamation, fraud, obscenity, child pornography, fighting words, threats or insults.
Disagreement with laws is lawful. As is too often the case these days, library management made up rules as things went along. We should also be reminded that no culprit has been identified in the library bombing threats. Innuendo to the contrary injures the credibility, status and integrity of the groups and individuals who propagate it.
Finally, our public officials might be reminded both of the need to protect the rights of the majority while avoiding a tyranny of the minority.
