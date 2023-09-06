I agree with several points made by Alyx Volzer in a letter headlined “Bomb threat is personal.” As a straight white male of a certain age, I, too, take the bomb threat personally; I, too, find the bomb threats disheartening; I, too, am concerned with personal security; and I, too, respect the authority of governments to enact laws.

What disappoints, however, is confusing journalistic opinion with a public-safety threat. What disturbs is the inference that legal protections regarding speech and the expression of opinion are the particular province of particular groups. What saddens is the incivility of protesters disrupting sanctioned lectures and meetings while demanding to be respected, taken seriously and treated civilly themselves.

