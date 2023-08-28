Mr. Rifkin is just one more soldier in the dreary army of climate alarmists who think that evidence-based refutation of climate dogma is the province of uneducated boobs.
His own climate-related bona fides are unclear and, like so many others, he relies upon second-, third- and fourth-hand climate info from important-sounding sources to support his arguments, all the while whipping up climate fear with misleading weather reports.
For example, doing the arithmetic on his alarmist NOAA statistics yields an average of about eight “climate disasters” (undefined, causing us to assume he means hurricanes) annually over a 43-year period, well within normal historical limits. Statistical and climate professionals with demonstrated street cred have well documented that much of the terrifying total of $2.59 trillion in weather-related damages and costs derive from inflating property values and unrestrained development encroaching the ocean.
While citing “trillions of dollars in crop losses globally,” he neglects to report that the International Grains Council in its May report projected that 2.294 billion metric tons of grains would be produced in the 2023-24 season, up from a forecast of 2.254 billion tons for the 2022-23 season and up from the record set in 2021-22 at 2.293 billion tons.
By the way, didn’t we just decide to invest trillions in all sorts of climate mitigation schemes? And on it goes.
I wish for Mr. Rifkin an open mind, more intellectual honesty, increased attention to primary sources and much less hubris. He’s not the only educated person on the beat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.