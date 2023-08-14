Eileen Samitz (Commentary: Solano Park, UCD’s opportunity to build higher-density student housing) may be correct that UC Davis should have built taller student housing at Orchard Park, but we know that state construction costs are significantly higher than those for the private sector.

In addition, adding stories is not a linear increase in costs. What is financially feasible across Russell Boulevard may not pencil out on campus. That’s why the staff housing proposed for West Campus has not been built. And it’s why the University of California is not a particularly desirable landlord.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.