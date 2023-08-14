In addition, adding stories is not a linear increase in costs. What is financially feasible across Russell Boulevard may not pencil out on campus. That’s why the staff housing proposed for West Campus has not been built. And it’s why the University of California is not a particularly desirable landlord.
In comparison, it appears that most large public universities house only about 30% of their students on campus. For example, Penn State houses 30%, Michigan 28%, Maryland 37%, and Washington 31%. All of these schools have substantial foreign student enrollment just like UCD. The University of California is the exception, not the norm.
There’s also a misleading assertion that UCD has 5,300 acres in which to accommodate student housing. Of that, 4,400 acres is used for agricultural research and the value of that land far exceeds any other farmland in Yolo County or California. The findings from one of the leading global agricultural research institutions are disseminated around the world. And within the 900-acre core campus, more than 100 acres are dedicated to the Arboretum. We should be looking elsewhere for additional housing for our community.
Even so, UCD should not be building faculty and staff housing in any case. Doing so disenfranchises these community residents from decision making in Davis. On-campus residents have no say in the governance of the University of California. UC was not set up to provide permanent resident adults with the services and amenities that cities deliver.
Further, faculty and staff living on campus cannot build equity in their housing, an opportunity that city residents have if they can own their home. Advocating for building permanent resident housing on campus is advocating for blocking wealth building by a younger and more diverse population than the current Davis homeowners.
