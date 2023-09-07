In the coming week, parents of fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders can enroll their child in this years’ elementary band and strings program. All that is required is that parents follow the information and register at https://sites.google.com/djusd.net/djusd-music/home by Sept. 12.
Required parent meetings will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brunelle Hall of Davis High School, 315 W. 14th St.
If access to an instrument is a limiting factor for participation, then school instruments are available on request.
In recent years, more than half of all eligible elementary students participated in the music program.
Music parents appreciate many benefits of the program for their children, especially by the time they reach junior high. School music is one of very few subjects that require genuine group cooperation to succeed. Many other school subjects are taught and assessed at an individual level, as noted in how standardized test assessments are given.
Group work skills are essential during a person’s life. In learning to work together, students develop supportive friendships with classmates. This provides social stability at a critical time in a child’s life and cultivates a sense of positive group identity.
When many parents are concerned about their children being overly-connected to screen devices, they can observe that most music performance work takes students away from such activity.
We are very fortunate that Davis schools and community have had this strong program for so long. Please consider enrolling your child by Sept. 12.
