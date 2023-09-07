In the coming week, parents of fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders can enroll their child in this years’ elementary band and strings program. All that is required is that parents follow the information and register at https://sites.google.com/djusd.net/djusd-music/home by Sept. 12.

Required parent meetings will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brunelle Hall of Davis High School, 315 W. 14th St.

