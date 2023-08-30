Letter: Sounds of compassion Letter to The Editor Aug 30, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Folk Music Folks, Davis's own purveyors of folk tunes from around the world, would like to thank everyone who made a donation to our tip jar at our recent Farmers' Market appearance.We raised $200 for the David Breaux Memorial Scholarship Fund. We continue to appreciate the generosity of our neighbors and how fortunate we are to be able to make music for a good cause.Look for us at the Second Friday ArtAbout on Sept. 8, next to Logos Books. We'll be raising funds for Maui fire relief, so we hope we'll see you there!Victoria DavisDavis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now UPDATED: Davis library targeted by third round of threats Comings & Goings: Brooks Painting endures after death of founder Man's body found on Fifth Street Jeremy Brooks Bob Dunning: Skinner was a titan of local community Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Latest e-Edition The Davis Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
