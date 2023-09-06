We urge Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry to vote Yes on SB 253 (Wiener) — Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act” when it comes to the Assembly floor in the next week or two. We then urge Senator Dodd to vote aye when it comes to the Senate for concurrence.
SB 253 would require the annual reporting and verification of the full greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by U.S. based corporations doing business in California with total annual revenues in excess of $1B annually. The act requires the public posting of the annual GHG emission reports, so the public can stay easily informed on sources of GHG pollution.
Why is this accountability important? We are plunging into a climate crisis so we all need to curb our carbon emissions now and that means knowing where they come from. This is also important for climate justice. The public needs to understand the full extent of GHG emissions associated with products, including all along the supply chain (Scope 1, 2 & 3) not just what happens at the end factory. See this helpful video https://www.envirovoters.org/sb-253-climate-corporate-leadership-accountability-act/
Again, we ask Asm Aquiar-Curry and Senator Dodd to please vote yes on this important bill. More importantly we ask they please vote. We want to know where they stand. Please do not abstain (NVR).
We encourage constituents to contact their legislators in support of SB 253. Asm Aguiar-Curry (916) 319-2004, Senator Dodd (916) 651-4003.
Lynne Nittler, Jean Jackman, Elizabeth Lasensky, Frances Burke and Carol Warren
