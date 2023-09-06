We urge Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry to vote Yes on SB 253 (Wiener) — Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act” when it comes to the Assembly floor in the next week or two. We then urge Senator Dodd to vote aye when it comes to the Senate for concurrence.

SB 253 would require the annual reporting and verification of the full greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by U.S. based corporations doing business in California with total annual revenues in excess of $1B annually. The act requires the public posting of the annual GHG emission reports, so the public can stay easily informed on sources of GHG pollution.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.