I am grateful for Bob Dunning's recent column drawing attention to Yolo County's Climate and Adaptation Plan Survey. In his singular style, Dunning finds humor in an otherwise dry topic. Hopefully, that inspired some people to answer the survey, located online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2SFZ3VH
Unfortunately, the survey could be better. It lacks direct questions about regional coordination of transportation, e-bikes, and e-scooters. It needs more direct questions about municipal (vs. home) energy strategies. And it lumps together all the local energy generation types (e.g., solar farms, rooftop and parking lot solar), which have different pros and cons.
Still, it is an important survey, and so I have a bone to pick with one of Dunning's answers. It's important to remember that fires in California have become bigger and more intense in recent years, an effect that climate scientists have attributed to climate change. Many scientists have also attributed the severity of the storms that we had this past winter to climate change.
So, when asked about "impacts due to extreme weather events," I think most Davisites could at least check "Power/electrical outages for more than 24 hours," among other common impacts. As for "Other," there is "Inability to engage in outdoor activities due to dangerous smoke levels."
Surveys really serve two purposes. One is to learn the public's preferences and experiences, but the other is to bring attention to important issues. Let's not forget the direct impacts of climate change we have already experienced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.