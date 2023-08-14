I am grateful for Bob Dunning's recent column drawing attention to Yolo County's Climate and Adaptation Plan Survey. In his singular style, Dunning finds humor in an otherwise dry topic. Hopefully, that inspired some people to answer the survey, located online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2SFZ3VH

Unfortunately, the survey could be better. It lacks direct questions about regional coordination of transportation, e-bikes, and e-scooters. It needs more direct questions about municipal (vs. home) energy strategies. And it lumps together all the local energy generation types (e.g., solar farms, rooftop and parking lot solar), which have different pros and cons.

