The column by Dan Walters criticizing California schools was filled with incorrect information. In it, he said California was near the bottom of states for math scores.
The column by Dan Walters criticizing California schools was filled with incorrect information. In it, he said California was near the bottom of states for math scores.
In reality, California, while not in the upper half, is not in the bottom 10. In fact, California has the second-highest number of children in poverty. That is really what this test measures.
Considering the number of poor children, California is doing well.
What we have are a lot of very poor children, and that’s a real problem. It’s not the schools teaching a “woke” curriculum.
Here are the states in the bottom 10 on math scores in fourth grade.Mississippi (178)Louisiana (181)Nevada (182)New Mexico (183)Arkansas (184)South Carolina (185)Tennessee (186)Oklahoma (187)West Virginia (188)Alaska (189)His article is both wrong and once he used “woke” in a derogatory way, we know what he is. Woke means compassionate, kind and aware.
Bob ComarowDavis
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Having read Bob Comarow's response, I have two questions:
1) Where does California rank in math? All he stated was where we are not. I tried to find this information, but I found many conflicting articles.
2) Why does he seem to equate poverty with the inability to learn math? Both of my parents were raised in poor, non-English speaking homes, yet both managed to be proficient in school. Why should we expect less from students today? They have the entire internet at their disposal, should they choose to use it to learn.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox.
Receive occasional local offers from our website and its advertisers.
Get the latest headlines on local sports!
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Best trending stories from the week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
Having read Bob Comarow's response, I have two questions:
1) Where does California rank in math? All he stated was where we are not. I tried to find this information, but I found many conflicting articles.
2) Why does he seem to equate poverty with the inability to learn math? Both of my parents were raised in poor, non-English speaking homes, yet both managed to be proficient in school. Why should we expect less from students today? They have the entire internet at their disposal, should they choose to use it to learn.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.