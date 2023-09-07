The column by Dan Walters criticizing California schools was filled with incorrect information. In it, he said California was near the bottom of states for math scores.

In reality, California, while not in the upper half, is not in the bottom 10. In fact, California has the second-highest number of children in poverty. That is really what this test measures.

Considering the number of poor children, California is doing well.

What we have are a lot of very poor children, and that’s a real problem. It’s not the schools teaching a “woke” curriculum.

Here are the states in the bottom 10 on math scores in fourth grade.

Mississippi (178)
Louisiana (181)
Nevada (182)
New Mexico (183)
Arkansas (184)
South Carolina (185)
Tennessee (186)
Oklahoma (187)
West Virginia (188)
Alaska (189)

His article is both wrong and once he used “woke” in a derogatory way, we know what he is. Woke means compassionate, kind and aware.

Bob Comarow
Davis

mmagolske
mmagolske

Having read Bob Comarow's response, I have two questions:

1) Where does California rank in math? All he stated was where we are not. I tried to find this information, but I found many conflicting articles.

2) Why does he seem to equate poverty with the inability to learn math? Both of my parents were raised in poor, non-English speaking homes, yet both managed to be proficient in school. Why should we expect less from students today? They have the entire internet at their disposal, should they choose to use it to learn.

