Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig needs to be reprimanded for his reckless and wasteful decision to force the recently held and then abandoned jury trial to decide the competency of Carlos Reales Dominguez.
What our DA did was legal. But that’s far from the standard. Reisig and his underlings — who represent the people against Dominguez in the two Davis homicides and one attempted killing — have a duty to pursue justice and wisely use the public’s money.
In this case, they decided — because of the intense and widespread coverage of these horrific crimes — to prove their machismo by not accepting medical findings. That was neither wise nor just.
The prosecutors knew that Dominguez was severely mentally ill. The suspect was arrested in early May, and a few weeks later the judge in the case — prompted by the defendant’s bizarre behavior and lack of self-care — ordered a psychiatric evaluation.
In June, the court’s medical expert, Dr. Juliana Rohrer, found Dominguez seriously mentally ill and incompetent to stand trial. Her professional judgment was that the alleged killer was not in control of his faculties. He was sick and needed medical treatment.
He wasn’t just an angry man. He wasn’t simply someone who got pleasure from causing harm. His brain — for biochemical reasons — had gone haywire.
Yet, aware of this reality, Jeff Reisig and his deputy, Matt De Moura, exploited the state law which allows competency to be determined by a jury of ordinary, untrained citizens.
Think that makes sense? Imagine your oncologist diagnoses you with cancer, and rather than accept that or look for a second opinion from a highly skilled MD, you let 12 random people who have no medical education decide your diagnosis. That’s effectively what Reisig and De Moura did in pushing for this ill-advised competency trial.
Also, according to Robert Canning, a senior psychologist at the Department of Corrections, delaying for over one month Dominguez’s admittance to a psychiatric hospital — where he would have received better medical care than is available at the Yolo County jail — comes at a price.
Canning wrote in the Davis Vanguard that it’s likely it will now take longer to restore (or at least improve) Dominguez’s mental health than if he had been treated by psychiatrists and psychologists in a hospital as soon as he was diagnosed.
The primary goal of psychiatric care in a case like this is “restoration.” Once doctors determine that drugs and therapy have restored the defendant’s competence, he will be put on trial.
What remains a question is whether, when behaving badly, the defendant knew right from wrong.
According to various sources, about 1 in 7 prison inmates and 1 in 4 people in jail in our country have a serious mental illness. WebMD reports that “the rate of severe mental illness is three to four times higher in the criminal justice system than outside of it.”
People rob banks, forge checks, commit fraud, steal cars and pilfer merchandise for personal gain. Some sell narcotics or run rackets for self benefit. Many harm others acting out of anger, jealousy, love or revenge. There are also criminals who cause injury and mayhem as a result of reckless disregard for innocents.
But some simply suffer from severe psychosis and have no logic, understanding or motive for their actions. Where doctors determine that serious mental illness is the reason for a crime, it makes more sense to confine him in a mental hospital than a prison.
In Dominguez’s nearly weeklong competency trial, several mental health professionals testified. Rohrer and Dr. Dale Watson, a neuropsychologist, said that the former UC Davis student was suffering from schizophrenia. Dr. Patricia Tyler, a psychiatrist, who also diagnosed Dominguez and determined he is a schizophrenic, ordered the accused be involuntarily given antipsychotic medications.
When everything at the trial — including the testimony of people who witnessed the extreme mental and physical decline of Dominguez over several months — showed what was already obvious, our district attorney gave up before the jury rendered its decision.
The question now is what punishment Reisig deserves for this extraordinary folly. If it were his own money, he'd never have wasted it trying to prove that Carlos Dominguez was competent.
At the very least, the State Bar of California needs to question Reisig over his imprudence. This was not merely a case of our DA exercising poor judgment. This was our district attorney acting against the public interest in order to grandstand, to show he is a "tough on crime" prosecutor.
Unfortunately, it’s unlikely anyone will hold Reisig to account. Although the DA is elected to his position by the voters of Yolo County, the vast majority of people have no idea what he’s done in office. I would bet most county residents, if shown the name Jeff Reisig, could not tell you what job he holds.
Because the board of supervisors doesn’t appoint the district attorney or have authority to sanction him, they are in no position to address this particular injustice.
When Reisig is up for reelection in 2026, hopefully we will have a better choice on the ballot. But that is far from certain. In 2022, Reisig ran against a woman who seemed to be from the far-left, anti-police wing of the Democratic Party. Voters rejected her, 61-39%.
My expectation of DAs is they should always act in the public's interest. Sometimes that's a judgment call. Here, it was not. Jeff Reisig clearly and intentionally spurned the public interest.
— Rich Rifkin is a Davis resident; his column is published every other week. Reach him at Lxartist@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.