Lexicon Artist, Rich Rifkin

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig needs to be reprimanded for his reckless and wasteful decision to force the recently held and then abandoned jury trial to decide the competency of Carlos Reales Dominguez.

What our DA did was legal. But that’s far from the standard. Reisig and his underlings — who represent the people against Dominguez in the two Davis homicides and one attempted killing — have a duty to pursue justice and wisely use the public’s money.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.