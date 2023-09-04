Thanks to interesting new research out of the UC Davis Department of Nutrition I’ve changed my smoothie recipe. Since I have a smoothie for lunch about five days a week, this is a major development for me.
Even though people were making these drinks as far back as the 1920s and the name “smoothie” was coined in 1960 by Steve Kuhnau — who started the “Smoothie King” restaurant chain in 1973 — I never had one growing up in Davis.
It was probably 1999 before I blended my first smoothie. I’ve consumed them habitually for over a decade now.
My go-to recipe is fairly simple: a big scoop of (pure) whey protein powder; a tablespoon of dark cocoa; an assortment of frozen fruit; and enough milk to blend everything to reach a milkshake-like consistency.
Occasionally I’ll have a surfeit of greens in my refrigerator and I’ll add those veggies to my smoothies. But normally my preference is for the sweet flavor of the fruit.
Most of the year I have bite-sized bits of bananas, apples, strawberries and blueberries in my freezer. When they are plentiful, I will prepare chunks of pears, peaches, plums, pineapples, kiwis, mangoes, blackberries, apricots and melons.
Around 2010, someone at my gym mentioned it was a good idea to ingest protein after a workout. He said it would help my body recover with less pain if, within an hour, I drank a protein shake. (Since that time, research has shown that it works as well to consume protein before weightlifting as after and that the “anabolic window” is three hours in either direction.)
That advice led me to whey protein powder. I started with commercial blends that contain natural and artificial flavorings and often preservatives. I’ve since graduated to buying 25-pound bags of pure whey powder from a wholesaler.
According to healthline.com, “Whey protein is an exceptionally healthy way to add more protein to your diet. It’s a quality protein source that is absorbed and utilized efficiently by the human body. This is particularly important for athletes, bodybuilders or people who need to gain muscle mass and strength while losing fat.”
Most have likely read that eating chocolate has health benefits, especially for your heart. But that good may be outweighed by the rich amounts of sugar in chocolate bars, chocolate cake, chocolate ice cream and so on.
Yet in a smoothie with no added sugar you can enjoy chocolate flavor by simply adding unsweetened baking cocoa. I buy dark cocoa, which is higher in flavonols than regular cocoa.
Science Daily reports, “Flavonols are a group of bioactive compounds that are good for your heart and cognitive health and are naturally found in apples, pears, blueberries, blackberries, grapes and cocoa — common smoothie ingredients.”
Cocoa is rich in minerals and antioxidants. It may also improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. Because cocoa is believed to protect against the oxidization of LDL cholesterol, it probably causes less cholesterol to lodge in the arteries, resulting in a lower heart disease risk. Other studies suggest the compounds in cocoa may be good for your skin and brain health.
Bananas also taste great and are healthy in moderation. They are a good source of several vitamins and minerals, especially potassium, vitamin B6 and vitamin C. Potassium can lower blood pressure.
All the fruits I include in my smoothies are nutritious and delicious. Perhaps none more than berries. One cup of strawberries, for example, provides 150% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. Blackberries are a good source of Vitamin K1 and necessary minerals. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants.
So until I read the latest UC Davis research — published Sept. 1 in a peer-reviewed journal called Food and Function — I thought my smoothie mixes were about as healthy as possible. It turns out that certain combinations of ingredients in a smoothie will affect how beneficial that drink is.
Javier Ottaviani, director of the Core Laboratory of Mars Edge and an adjunct researcher with the UC Davis Department of Nutrition, told Science Daily what he hoped to learn from his group’s research project: “We sought to understand, on a very practical level, how a common food and food preparation like a banana-based smoothie could affect the availability of flavonols to be absorbed after intake.”
An enzyme called PPO (polyphenol oxidase) causes fruits to darken when they are peeled, cut, exposed to air or bruised. PPO is the reason a sliced apple will soon brown.
Ottaviani and his colleagues wanted to know if smoothies made with different PPO-containing fruits impacted the amount of flavonols available to the body.
Science Daily describes how the study was conducted: “The researchers had participants drink a smoothie made with banana, which has naturally high PPO activity, and a smoothie made with mixed berries, which have naturally low PPO activity. Participants also took a flavonol capsule as a control.
“Blood and urine samples were analyzed to measure how much flavonols were present in the body after ingesting the smoothie samples and capsule.”
The results were stunning. Those who drank smoothies with bananas had 84% lower levels of flavonols in their bodies compared with those who consumed the mixed-berry smoothies. Apparently the inclusion of bananas in a smoothie greatly reduces the benefit of the flavonols.
“We were really surprised to see how quickly adding a single banana decreased the level of flavonols in the smoothie and the levels of flavonol absorbed in the body,” Ottaviani told Science Daily. “This highlights how food preparation and combinations can affect the absorption of dietary compounds in foods.”
I’m now making my smoothies without a banana or other fruits with high PPO activity.
— Rich Rifkin is a Davis resident; his column is published every other week. Reach him at Lxartist@yahoo.com.
