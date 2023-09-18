I was bicycling to the Davis Farmers’ Market in Central Park when a chassidic rabbi on Third Street approached me, gently raised his hand and, as I slowed down, asked, “Are you Jewish?”
That was a Saturday morning more than 15 years ago. The orthodox synagogue in Davis, Chabad, was then in a house between the campus and B Street.
I thought for a moment about his question. Being a Jewish-American is my identity. My ancestors were Ashkenazis from Eastern and Central Europe. I love the culture, the bits of Yiddish I know, the food, the humor, the scholarship and intellectualism, the debates and many of the traditions. I also identify with the sacrifice and suffering, which in turn has made me, like most Jews, empathetic to the downtrodden everywhere.
I have never been religious. Yet I replied, “Yes. I’m Jewish,” to the bearded holy man wearing a bekishe (a black frock coat) and, of course, a yarmulke.
“Great. Come with me, please,” he said, leading the way.
I didn’t know why he wanted my help. I guessed he might need a hand moving a heavy table or some chairs.
As it turned out, the rabbi was trying to raise a minyan — a quorum of 10 Jewish men to hold Sabbath services. Being a practical people, it’s not mandatory for Jews to have a full minyan to celebrate Shabbat or other solemn occasions. It is required, however, for the rabbi to make a good effort to achieve a quorum before starting.
So for two hours that Saturday, I sat through and participated in an Orthodox Shabbat. I might add that, whenever I rode my bike to Central Park afterward, I never took Third Street!
Last week, a friend asked if I was going to attend services for the High Holy Days — the 10-day period from Rosh Hashanah (New Year’s Day on the Jewish calendar) to Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement). While Judaism has holidays and observances all year long, the High Holy Days are the most important.
Rosh Hashanah, which began at sunset on Sept. 15 this year, is not just a celebration of the New Year. It is considered a day of judgment, where God takes account of your sins and good deeds.
It also includes the blowing of the shofar (a ram’s horn) over 100 times during several services. While the shofar had a bellicose origin thousands of years ago, it’s been considered a mitzvah (“a good deed; a commandment”) for the last 2,000 years.
Yom Kippur — which will start at sunset on Sept. 24 — is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. Where Roman Catholics and Orthodox Christians are commanded to confess their sins every Sunday, Jews swear to atone for their sins and ask God’s forgiveness on the tenth day of the High Holy Days. They pray all day and fast for 25 hours.
“No,” I answered my friend, “I won’t be attending services. I’m just not much of a believer.”
He nodded and asked, “Why then do you call yourself a Jew?”
I briefly explained the secular, cultural reasons, as noted above. I added I agree with the philosophy of rabbinical Judaism.
“What is that?” he asked.
I’m not sure if every Jew would agree with me on this. My understanding of Jewish philosophy, which grows out of religious belief, is that it is grounded. It’s not focused on the afterlife. It’s centered on being a good person in your one and only life on Earth, trying your best to make yourself a better person and make life better for your loved ones, your community and the rest of humanity.
Even though the vast majority of people in the United States who adhere to a religion are Christians, I think Jewish philosophy is the American philosophy. That is to say, most Christian and secular Americans have adopted the Jewish belief in self-improvement, family values and helping those in need.
Historically, at least, Christianity starts with salvation, the afterlife. Most Christians believe that all people who accept Jesus Christ as their Lord will be saved by him from damnation in Hell and will be blessed with eternal life in Heaven. That is the goal of their faith. Even people who have committed truly evil deeds will be saved if they commit their lives to Christ before dying.
Jewish philosophy rejects that. Judaism teaches that what matters to God is not the depth of your belief but the goodness of your deeds. You don’t have to be perfect. No one is. But you will be judged on your actions.
Jews are commanded to treat others as they would like to be treated, the Golden Rule. They are expected to study and to teach. Jews reject the self-centeredness of monasticism and denial of one’s personal feelings adhered to by Buddhists.
Jewish focus is on living in this world and working to be happy. The idea is to make the world a better place — for yourself, for your children and grandchildren, for your community and so on. The Christian notion from the Book of Revelation that the world is just about to end, and thus making life on Earth better would be pointless, is bizarre to (most) Jews.
My people are not Biblical literalists. This may be the year 5784 on the Jewish calendar, but no Jews believe that is the age of the Earth. Rabbis teach that the creation stories of Genesis are myths, not history. Jews believe in science, in using the brains God gave us to better understand and improve our world.
So while I have little interest in attending Jewish services, I still find my identity in the culture and philosophy of my ancestors.
— Rich Rifkin is a Davis resident; his column is published every other week. Reach him at Lxartist@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.