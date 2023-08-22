Every educated person understands our planet has a serious, costly and rapidly worsening greenhouse gas problem. The climate crisis is not to blame for all catastrophes. But science makes it clear that the buildup of CO2 and other gases has made these storms far worse and life increasingly miserable for many.
According to NOAA, “the U.S. has sustained 363 weather and climate disasters since 1980, where overall damages/costs reached or exceeded $1 billion (including CPI adjustment to 2023). The total cost of these 363 events exceeds $2.59 trillion.”
That number does not include trillions of dollars in crop losses globally. It doesn’t add in an amount for the deaths of millions of alpine trees in the northern hemisphere — brought on by longer, hotter summers, warmer winters and infestations — which in turn have fueled record-setting wildfires. It doesn’t account for the billions of yearly losses to come as sea-levels rise.
We need to take effective action before life on earth is unlivable for our children and grandchildren.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Energy unveiled plans for two large direct air capture facilities — one in Texas, the other in Louisiana — that will annually remove millions of tons of carbon dioxide from our atmosphere.
Over the next 10 years, the federal government will fund four similar plants, each able to remove and store at least 1 million tons of CO2 per year. We also have in place funding for engineering studies for another 19 DAC facilities across the U.S.
Compared with all other carbon capture plants now in existence, the American project is huge. According to the International Energy Agency, there are currently 18 small-scale DAC plants in operation around the world. There are 130 more being developed. Yet combined the others can remove just 11,000 tons of CO2 per year.
Will our capture and storage of approximately 5 million tons of CO2 solve the greenhouse gas crisis? No. That alone won’t even make a dent.
Before the industrial revolution and the large-scale extraction and burning of coal and petroleum, atmospheric carbon dioxide levels were consistently around 280 parts per million for over 6,000 years. Since 1800, people have put an additional 1.5 trillion tons of CO2 pollution into the atmosphere.
Today, scientists at NOAA and separately at Scripps have measured atmospheric CO2 at 421 ppm. In the last year we added 1.8 ppm.
There is now 50% more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than was there when George Washington was president, when Julius Caesar was crossing the Rubicon and when Egypt built the Great Pyramid of Giza.
If we were to stop adding CO2 today, and we captured and stored 5 million tons per year, it would take 300 years to return our atmosphere to a healthy level of carbon dioxide. But, of course, we haven’t yet come close to zero net carbon.
In 2021, emissions from fossil fuels and industry added almost 41 billion tons of CO2 to the atmosphere. The growth in emissions in 2022 was another 0.9%. According to Statista, “Since 1990, global CO2 emissions have increased by more than 60%.”
The hope with DAC is it can grow exponentially. Yes, capturing and storing 5 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere is insignificant relative to the scale of the problem. But if all major countries were to take on this challenge, we might be able to remove 1,000 times that — 5 billion tons of CO2 per year.
It’s worth pointing out two salient problems with direct air capture. First, it’s currently much less cost effective than simply changing from technologies that pollute to those that are clean.
An investment of, say, $3.5 billion in solar, wind, nuclear and hydroelectric energy would — by replacing coal, oil and gas — reduce CO2 emissions far more than the same investment in DAC would, according to Stanford atmospheric scientist, Mark Jacobson.
Second, due to a lack of scale and expertise in capture carbon, the cost of DAC remains exceedingly high. That is a large part of the reason investment in clean energy makes more sense.
Currently, it costs about $1,000 per ton of CO2 that is removed from the atmosphere. The goal of the DOE’s Carbon Shot hopes to reduce that number to $100 per ton by 2030. In other words, for the same amount of money, they hope to remove 10 times as much CO2.
The first phase of the Energy Department’s budget for carbon capture is $3.5 billion. We are going to have to spend many times that — even if most funds should go to increasing clean energy capacity.
Keep in mind that we are spending $1.7 trillion on the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. That program is already is more than $183 billion over initial cost estimates.
In places like Phoenix — where the daily high temperature was 110 degrees or higher for 31 straight days — climate change is making life miserable. The heat indexes in coastal Louisiana were recently 110 to 120 degrees.
On July 28, Miami ended its 46 day streak of heat indexes above 100 degrees, easily beating the previous record of 32 days, set in 2022.
The current climate crisis is even worse in the Persian Gulf, where sea surface temperatures have risen to 97.6 degrees and heat indexes have surpassed 140 degrees this month.
It’s unreasonable to think life on Earth will not gradually get worse for at least the next 40 years. To make sure our planet is habitable for humanity by the end of this century, and hopefully to restore the health of the atmosphere, we are going to have to sacrifice some jet fighters and invest in clean energy. If we stop emitting CO2, we might achieve planetary health with carbon capture.
Every educated person understands that.
— Rich Rifkin is a Davis resident; his column is published every other week. Reach him at Lxartist@yahoo.com.
