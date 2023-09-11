The Yolo County staff report from Elisa Sabatini, manager of natural resources, has noticeably left out any specific recommendation for water policy in Yolo County. This leaves the decision to place a much needed well moratorium entirely up to our Yolo County supervisors.
Yolo residents should be very concerned about Item 35 Groundwater Conditions and Well Permits being heard at Tuesday, Sept. 12, Board of Supervisors Meeting.
On July 11, 10 citizens, including farmers and residents, testified to Yolo County about water table depletion. They were unified in their call for a moratorium on new wells and regulations to rebalance the water pumped from new and existing wells.
Anne Main — farming Good Humus "...there is over 6,000 acres of perennial plantings on previously un-irrigated land in Hungry Hollow alone. ... 60% of Hungry Hollow land is (now) in permeant orchards and vineyards."
Our late Gary Sandy, about a year ago, placed the sole vote against the renewal of the Teichert aggregate mine due to his concerns about our local water quality and quantity. We need to apply Sandy's resolve now to protect our water.
The water pumping operational efficiencies (borrowing from fracking technology) draws water from hundreds of feet deeper, and draws water from every level of aquifer in between, to bring water to land not previously irrigated, to feed tens of thousands of acres of perennial export crops (trees and vines). Our beloved table crop farms need your help now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.