The Yolo County staff report from Elisa Sabatini, manager of natural resources, has noticeably left out any specific recommendation for water policy in Yolo County. This leaves the decision to place a much needed well moratorium entirely up to our Yolo County supervisors.

Yolo residents should be very concerned about Item 35 Groundwater Conditions and Well Permits being heard at Tuesday, Sept. 12, Board of Supervisors Meeting.

