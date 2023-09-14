The UC Davis cross country team comes home for its lone event of the season on Friday, hosting the Stump Invitational.
The invitational will take place at Wildhorse Golf Club.
The women's 6K race will begin at 6 p.m. and the men's 8K race will start at 6:40 pm.
The Aggies will be welcoming three schools to Davis. NCAA Division I members University of the Pacific and University of San Francisco and NCAA Division II member Dominican University (CA) will make the short drive to the course.
This meet will be the first time since 2021 that Aggies will host a cross country meet. The Aggie women won that meet while the men finished third.
The Aggie women are coming off a seventh-place finish, while the men finished sixth at the Big West Conference Preview, hosted by Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, on Sept. 1.
On the women's side, Kayla Rutz led the Aggies' contingent with a 25th place finish with a time of 18 minutes, 37.8 second for 36th place, Shae Hill clocked at 19:16.4 for 45th and Maddie Coles timed at 19:19 to round out the scorers.
On the men's side, Austin Vasquez had the best individual finish for the Aggies as he finished fourth with a time of 18:15.7.
Ethan Brooks took 23rd place at 18:44.2. Nick Herrmann was 39th at 18:55, Chris Coles 19:26.0 for 63rd and Dylan Gunn at 19:40.9 for 71st place.
The Aggies will hit the road to Eugene, Ore. for the Dellinger Invite on Friday, Sept. 22.
DHS volleyball
The Davis High volleyball team made the short trek to play Delta League rival St. Francis on Tuesday, where the host won the match 3-1; the final scores were 25-10, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15.
Marlena Vanboxtel had 21 digs and seven kills for Davis (1-2 in the Delta League, 9-4 overall).
Maya Delaney had 12 assists, while Blue Devil teammate Kaylie Adams followed with 10 digs.
Tessa Schouten had nine blocked shots, eight kills and seven blocks for the Blue Devils.
Davis hosted Franklin in a league match on Thursday.
