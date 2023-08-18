SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Food and Agriculture released a report on Belowground Biodiversity which provides targeted recommendations for policymakers and stakeholders to enhance soil health and conserve biodiversity, which plays an important role in climate resilience and food production.

An advisory committee of soil scientists authored the report, led by Kate Scow, distinguished professor emeritus of soil science and microbial ecology at UC Davis; Eoin Brodie, deputy director of the climate and ecosystem sciences division at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; and Margaret Smither-Kopperl, manager of the Lockeford Plant Materials Center for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.