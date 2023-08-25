Mosquito concerns
Photo by Stocksnapper on Adobe Stock

ELK GROVE — The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District announced Friday that a mosquito sample has tested positive for St. Louis encephalitis virus in Yolo County.

Laboratory staff detected the virus while performing routine testing of mosquito samples collected from an area north of Woodland. SLEV is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito just like West Nile virus. Mosquitoes infected with SLEV are more commonly found in the Central Valley and some areas of southern California.

