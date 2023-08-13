When the city of Davis announced plans to prune and restring downtown trees with lights, tree advocates responded that the city was going against the grain of their own city municipal code.
Specifically cited was part 37.20.040, which prohibits “placing, applying, attaching or keeping attached any wire, rope, sign, nail, paint or other substance or structure to any street tree or city tree or to any guard or stake intended to protect such tree.”
While many enjoy the warmth of the lights on trees in Downtown Davis, how they are wrapped around trees can cause “girdling,” which the U.S. Forest Service defines as the traditional method of killing trees without felling them.
Davis Tree Commission vice chair Colin Walsh, on his own behalf, wrote an email to the Davis City Council and the city manager’s office responding to the city’s plans to reinstall lights on City trees in the Downtown area. “There is good reason wrapping wires around trees is prohibited in municipal code — it can cause girdling of the trees if done improperly, and in fact, the picture with The Enterprise article shows lights being installed in a manner that if left unattended can cause such girdling.”
Walsh wrote, “nothing says ‘we think we are above the law’ more than having city staff actively partake in activities prohibited by Davis Municipal code.”
Former Tree Commissioner Larry Guenther agrees: “It's straight-up against the code. That's the problem the Tree Commission has been trying to address for a long time. There's no enforcement mechanism; in this case, you actually have the city directing staff or volunteers to prohibited actions.”
Guenther mentioned when he was on the commission, he walked around downtown Davis and examined the health of the trees that were wrapped in lights, finding that the tight wrappings had prevented them from growing. “The issue is repositioning it kind of an annual basis as a way to mitigate the issue.”
According to a January 2019 article in Leaf (a nonprofit that teaches people about trees and gets them excited about the urban forest) titled “Holiday Lights and Trees – The Good, the Bad, and the Deadly!” the solution to this problem is simple. “Remove holiday decorations and lighting well before the growing season begins. We recommend that by the end of January, any decorations or lighting should be removed to provide optimum protection for trees. The urban forest will thrive when all of us help to manage our local trees with care.”
In the letter, Walsh states the commission raised the issue when they began working on a rewrite of this particular section of the code in 2020 and 2021 and suggested bringing “law and practice in sync with each other.” He says there are appropriate ways to put lights in trees less likely to damage them, but the current municipal code does not allow that either. “In my opinion, the City should not just be replacing these lights before an appropriate program can be put together and city code updated to add exceptions under certain conditions to allow for city-approved lights in trees. I have specifically raised this issue at Tree Commission in relation to the rewrite of chapter 37 of the Municipal code.”
In response to Walsh’s letter, city of Davis Public Information Officer Jenny Tan said the city acknowledges that the code does not provide a provision for the city to have tree lights, which is why they are removing the current lights and performing necessary maintenance of the trees and moving forward with gathering information for the Tree Commission to discuss and for the City Council to determine, what policies will be set in place moving forward, including modifying current code if necessary.
Tan further explained to minimize negative impacts and potential harm to the business climate, the city will be installing temporary lights in a manner that will take into account tree health and minimize impacts to trees.
“We are interested in making progress on the issue of lights in trees,” she said. “However, also understand that eliminating all lights at once that have been in place for many years will have a negative impact on the business climate.”
She added it would take some time to discuss this item with the Tree Commission and other interested parties, such as the Davis Downtown Business Association and Chamber of Commerce, and ultimately with the City Council. “We feel the temporary lights strike a balance between protecting trees and maintaining the business climate while we work through setting new policy,” she said.
Guenther said one of the reasons he dropped off the commission at the end of his term was he felt for a long time that the city gets advice from commissions, but staff and the council don't follow it.
“Once in a while, sure, they're not going to listen to everything we say, but, you know, at some point, you're like, OK, my time could be (used) better than that,” Guenther said. “Just the Downtown Plan — they've made a bunch of changes against a lot of people in the community and basically altered the community plan. You know ... here's what the community wants; here's what the commissions are saying — well, but we won't do that. So it wasn't a surprise.”
The Tree Commission and interested parties are currently working to get a meeting set. "Having healthy trees and a nice ambiance downtown is good for Davis businesses and Davis as a whole," Walsh said.
